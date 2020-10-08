Governor Dunleavy, who has had multiple scandals unfold this year related to Pebble Mine, disgraced former Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, and now his dismissive and hypocritical attitude towards the Coronavirus pandemic, must be recalled.
The Recall Dunleavy effort lacks only 24,040 signatures and I want to say to all Alaskans, that's such an easily obtainable number.
Dunleavy has repeatedly avoided answering questions about the conduct of former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson. Alaskans deserve to find out what the Governor knew, when he knew it, and what he was intending to do about it.
This week, just hours after lecturing Alaskans on the importance of mask wearing and social distancing, Dunleavy was caught on video with his mask down. Where is the Governor now? Hiding.
Seasoned reporters Kyle Hopkins of the Anchorage Daily News and Daniella Rivera of Alaska News Source frequently bemoan the Governor's refusal to answer questions on any number of topics.
I’ve covered every Alaska governor since Murkowski. Most did a fair amount of reporter shopping, angry calls to editors and trying to evade uncomfortable questions, especially in public. Until now, none of them ever completely stopped answering obvious questions. https://t.co/WHpWtvzXGZ— Kyle Hopkins (@kylehopkinsAK) October 8, 2020
On Twitter today, Mr. Hopkins and Ms. Rivera continued to raise awareness of the Governor's silence on any number of matters, all of which are important to the public.
The Governor works for all of us, not just the Trump army of anti-mask zombies who continue to make life unbearable for the vast majority of Alaskans by spreading their pestilence and COVID-19 misinformation around our great state.
Remember, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office was given detailed talking points, ghostwritten letters and advice on lobbying strategies by Pebble Limited Partnership executives. Dunleavy and his office then used that material, sometimes adopting the company's language word for word, in an effort that culminated in President Donald Trump promising favorable action on the mine.
Alaska should not be governed by a man who spends more time pandering to Donald Trump on Twitter than he spends expressing condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, and who refuses to take bold, aggressive action against the Coronavirus pandemic. He doesn't get a pat on the back for increasing our state's testing capacity because that's what every Governor in the country is expected to do.
He has not led on the pandemic, he has hidden behind Donald Trump and it's time to put an end to his failure to lead.
Today, I'm asking Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike to take the time to sign the Recall Dunleavy Petition.
Request a packet by mail, it's really that simple
You can also sign in person at any one of these locations.
I recommend following their Facebook page and sharing their posts with everyone you can, but that's not all you can do to help rid Alaska of one of its most politicized and ineffective Governors.
Talk to people, share your concerns and share the cause with everyone that you know.
24,040 signatures needed? Alaska, that's so easy. We can do that in a month.
This article first appeared on The Blue Alaskan. Reprinted with permission.