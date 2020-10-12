When looking at the election this year, especially as it relates to the state House, there is a lot of excitement within the Alaska Republican Party over getting a Republican lead majority in the state House. This excitement is based on a belief that somehow such a majority will make better decisions for the state than the bipartisan coalition that has run the House for the last two years. I find this belief rather ungrounded in reality when you consider how unprepared many of the candidates running on the Republican side are to take the helm of leadership.
When you have a large number of candidates who can only speak on giving out massive dividends and not participating in a binding caucus, that is a scary thing, especially given that the state has serious challenges ahead which requires thoughtful leadership to carry us through the tough years we have ahead of us. Aside from the budget, the legislature will have to grapple with tackling how to bring down the rates of sexual violence in our state as well as getting more oil down the pipeline, on top of developing a serious plan to deal with a lack of mental health facilities in state. When examining these challenges it is clear that Gov. Dunleavy is not going to provide leadership as he has demonstrated since he became governor that not only is he not a leader but that he is a fool who does not understand how to be a competent manager.
This means that, now more than ever, competent leadership is required from the legislature. For the last two years that leadership was displayed by the bipartisan coalition that has been in control of the chamber. Speaker Bryce Edgmon has demonstrated that he understands the challenges the state faces and that he has the courage to face those challenges head on for the good of all Alaskans. If the Republican Party secures a majority in the House he will be replaced as Speaker by someone who will not have his intelligence and moral character, which means that things will get a lot darker for the state’s future and decisions will be made that will not be in the best interests of future generations.
Another factor to consider in all this as well is that even if Republicans get a majority in the House that majority will almost surely fall apart and Speaker Edgmon and the Democratic caucus will end up saving the day, yet again as they have the last two years. Most of the Republican candidates running this cycle have signed campaign pledges stating they will not be a part of a binding caucus.
Part of that means that they will not support the rulings of the chair during floor sessions as that is a part of the caucus agreement or what the far Right likes to call a ‘binding caucus.’ If members of a legislative majority don’t support the rulings of the presiding officer on the floor then you have chaos in the chamber and things grind to a halt. In a time of budget crisis gridlock and chaos are things which cannot take hold in the House, especially when passing a budget next year will be crucial to the survival of so many communities. In order to prevent bad management from being the rule of the day in the House, voters need to take a hard look at the independents running for state House this year.
These candidates can help keep the conversation around the budget in a rational place and can also make sure that exceptional leaders like Speaker Edgmon remain in leadership positions. This election is a critical one for the future of the state and it is up to voters to understand the ramifications of the vote they take for or against candidates running for state House.
I sincerely hope as voters weigh the options they will vote for the candidates who will join a binding caucus but also the candidate who can do the math and have promised to get the state to develop new revenues.
Next year, the free ride is over and it is time that Alaskans embrace the concept of having to pay a sales or income tax if we collectively do not face that reality then our future is not going to be the bright one we all hope and pray for.