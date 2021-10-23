The Alaska Legislature is not producing a solution to the State of Alaska’s structural deficit in its current special session, this year’s fourth. The sense of futility is so strong that many legislators have not spent much time in Juneau during this special session that started October 4 (and I did not go either). Some reasons for this failure are specific to this special session, and other reasons are deeper.
Special sessions are constitutionally limited to 30 days, making it difficult for legislators to focus together on the multi-faceted structural deficit. A number of legislators have little help from staff during special sessions as opposed to regular sessions. And then there’s the coronavirus pandemic, which has raged recently and might calm down by the time the regular session starts January 18.
There are more fundamental problems, however, that might prevent a solution in the 2022 regular session as well. Those deeper issues involve a major policy difference over revenues exacerbated by political disputes.
The big sticking point to putting together a comprehensive package to fix the State of Alaska’s structural deficit is finding revenues to substitute for the large amount of oil revenues that used to finance most of the budget.
Pieces of a Big Fix
The elements of a grand bargain are generally clear:
- A constitutional amendment to set the Permanent Fund Dividend to resolve the annual legislative debate over the Dividend’s size
- “Constitutionalizing” the Percent of Market Value (“POMV”) rules to protect the Permanent Fund’s value and prevent the spending of all the Permanent Fund earnings
- Adding significant new revenues—on the order of $500 million to $775 million annually—to help replace the oil revenues that have declined so sharply in the last 10 years
- Adopting a tighter spending limit than the existing constitutional spending cap
- Dropping in sweeteners such as a jumbo-sized Dividend in the first year, perhaps paired with a major deposit of Permanent Fund earnings into the Permanent Fund principal
There are other complications—such as the split (50/50, 25/75, or something else)—in the allocation of spending of Permanent Fund earnings on Dividends versus traditional public services and projects like road maintenance, K-12 education, public safety, and health care. But the main hang-up is the new revenues, particularly Governor Dunleavy’s demand for a 50/50 constitutional allocation of Permanent Fund earnings coupled with his refusal to explicitly support significant new revenues.
To be clear, those revenues would come from taxes, and it is widely understood that raising the $500-$775 million in new revenues would require a broad-based tax like a personal income tax or a statewide sales tax. (The figure of $500-$775 million comes from the bipartisan and bicameral Fiscal Policy Working Group, which included some of the Legislature’s most progressive and most conservative lawmakers.) Other new revenues could be generated by an increase in taxes on the oil industry and increased motor fuels taxes.
Governor Dunleavy’s Drive to Overdraw the Permanent Fund
The Governor and his allies are pushing hard for heavier spending of the Permanent Fund earnings beyond the sustainable limits set out in the POMV statutes adopted in 2018, citing both the big run-up in the Permanent Fund’s value in the last 12 months and the higher oil prices seen during the same period. The argument is that such substantial overdraws would only be temporary. The Governor’s adversaries—who in the complicated world of Alaska politics include a number of Republican legislators as well as Democrats—note, however, that the temporary easy route has a strong tendency to become the only highway.
The political reality is that the votes on the floor of the House and the Senate do not exist—and probably can’t be persuaded or coerced into existence—for the Governor’s approach. The Governor’s reluctance to propose new revenues tends to be seen as bad faith by his opponents in the Legislature, with one Democratic lawmaker telling Tim Bradner of the Alaska Legislative Digest that “He wants us to propose the taxes so he can veto them” and then play the anti-tax hero.
The Governor and his allies hope for a political playing field more tilted in their direction after the general election in November of 2022, with a re-elected Dunleavy and more Dunleavy-aligned lawmakers (along with—perhaps—a “Yes” vote from the public on a constitutional convention).
Conflicting Attempts to Divide the Electorate
The Governor clearly hopes to run his campaign on class grounds. He has signaled that he will try to unite his base—what he calls the “burn barrel Republicans”—against people he will attempt to portray as elitists in both parties.
The more relevant split, however, appears to be based on time horizon rather than class. The Governor and his allies want to spend down the value of the Permanent Fund to avoid raising taxes—most of which (at least in the case of a personal income tax) would be paid by people who most definitely don’t burn trash in barrels. From the 1970s to the early 2010s, it was the oil patch that was Alaska’s piggy bank—now the piggy bank is the future itself. The biggest losers in the five-way gunfight over Alaska are increasingly looking like those who want to live in our state in 2040 or 2050. (To quote a joking question that Commissioner of Revenue Hugh Malone and I asked each other in 1987-1990: “What has posterity ever done for me?”)
Different Paths Forward: Process and Character
Senate President Peter Micciche (R.-Soldotna) has just proposed a new Senate Special Committee to come up with a fiscal plan, similar to the Special Committee on Ways and Means that the House created this year. The underlying split on policy and political differences described above, however, might mean that no big fix can come until 2023. (One additional difficulty in getting big measures passed during this year or next is the shaky nature of the Senate organization itself, with Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes (R.-Palmer) repeatedly making public statements about the desirability of reorganizing the Senate Majority of which she is a critical part.)
Whenever the Legislature grapples seriously with the structural deficit, some observers are hoping that perhaps a new process can help. One model being discussed is some kind of a Committee of the Whole, which hopefully could allow all 60 lawmakers to go through the same process of learning the numbers and trade-offs together as the members of the Fiscal Policy Working Group did this summer.
What Alaska needs even more than process changes, though, is honesty and leadership from our leaders and realism from the public. People on all sides of the fiscal debate are going to have to eat some spinach and some dessert to address Alaska’s structural deficit.