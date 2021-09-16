Click HERE to nominate your favorites
Sometime during the Clinton Administration, Humpy’s founder James Mauer and Anchorage Press publisher Nick Coltman were sitting around Mauer’s establishment when Mauer said to Coltman he ought to start a ‘best of’ feature in his alternative weekly newspaper.
So was born ‘Press Picks’ — according to Mauer’s account anyway — and in the decades that followed every Tom, Dick and Harry in media started doing a readers choice award of their own. It’s not surprising, considering that when it comes to media advertising there is no lower hanging fruit than a readers choice awards product, but as the Anchorage Press heads into its 30th year of existence Press Picks remains the only readers choice award that really matters.
Why?
Because subscribers to the daily newspaper get the paper at home because they’re people who like to be at home and when they go out they tend to go to places more intentionally. In other words, they’ve already made their mind up about what they like. Radio listeners are only listen in their cars, and local TV viewers are mostly folks who haven’t heard yet that the Interwebs these days allow them to stream shows on demand.
The opinions of readers of the Anchorage Press are superior because Press readers go out. In fact, the only way Press readers find our paper is to go out (though we have begun home delivery since the onset of the pandemic).
When Press readers go out, they go out to drink at multitudinous bars, eat at a plethora of restaurants, drink coffee at an array coffee shops, buy weed at umpteen cannabis shops, attend art shows, concerts and get into conversations with strangers who have a myriad of opinions on all of the above.
Starting today, September 16, we are launching Press Picks 2021. The process begins with a one-week nomination period that runs until September 23. The nominees in our 200 categories who get the most nominations advance to voting, which will begin on September 25.
All voting will take place at anchoragepress.com. Readers may vote once daily for their favorites through October 11 and the winners will be announced in print, and Covid-wiling, at a live event in the second week of November.
So without any further ado, let the most authentic choosing of Anchorage’s best begin!