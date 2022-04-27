By Art Sleuth By Jean Bundy
Climate Change got pushed aside with Covid, and now Putin’s war continues to place Global Warming on Earth’s proverbial backburners. So here are two books worth putting on summer reading lists: one visual, the other literal, both broaching water management. James Salzman writes, “There is plentiful water on Earth (Salzman 271).” Emmet Gowin photographs, “It remains to be shown whether beauty can also be an agent of understanding or of change (Gow 17).”
Gowin’s book, ‘The One Hundred Circle Farm,’ explores the ambiguities of center-pivot-irrigation. The circular indentations on soils are beautiful when aerially viewed yet devastating up-close. Driving through Midwestern farm country, giant sprinklers on both sides of roadways metaphorically braise your side mirrors. At rest, these massive machines resemble arm-in-arm militia. On the move, they circulate like state fair carousels. Gowin writes, “Today, approximately fifty-seven thousand farms in the United States depend on water delivered by powerful pumps from aquifers deep underground. Within my own lifetime, these water sources have been gravely diminished (Gowin 17).” His photographs examine beauty versus the bestial. Gowin’s titles are like scientific field notes. Presented here are four aerial images.
1: ‘Center-Pivot Irrigation Circles, Looking South near the Big Bend of the Columbia River, Benton County Washington’, 1991 resembles a traditional three-tier landscape. Instead of dense forests with cavorting nymphs, this scene, except for the water and skyline in the background, is barren. Circles are reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s (1867-1959) NYC Guggenheim, which has rings embedded into flooring, an homage to the repeating geometry in his buildings. In this work, multiple circles recede as they dance into the distance — beautifully destructive.
￼
2: ‘Early Morning Pivot Agriculture near the Grand Coulee Dam, Lincoln County Washington’, 1989. Looking out windows, when flying over the Midwest, clouds part to reveal patchwork quilted farmlands. A large ghostly circle images the stump of a once growing evergreen in this photograph. A few trees are visible in the foreground, reminding viewers of the verdant landscape slaughtered for agriculture.
3: ‘Irrigation Circle with a Lively Streambed and Drainages near Liberal, Kansas’, 1995. Why is farming, with all its chemical components, accomplished so close to a waterway? In this photograph, undulating textures resemble the sonogram of a fetus or a sonogram of Earth, envisioning the need for preservation.
4: ‘Center Pivot Irrigation Circle Converted to Hold Livestock, Southern Idaho’, 1988. Why did markings made from this machine become a livestock pen? Midwest agriculture provides ingredients for cheesy pizzas and fruit pies, which this image conjures. The battle between the farmer and cowman has been ongoing since the West was “settled.” The industrialization of cattle ranching and large-scale farming may mediate here, but this segmented circle also becomes a trope for over-consumption of beef and realizations of timeworn soils. According to anthropologist Lucas Bessire, “Gowin depicts an environmental catastrophe that is no less consequential than melting glaciers or dying reefs (Gowin 123).”
￼
While water is coveted for agriculture, it is also needed for all vegetation and animals to survive. Salzman’s historical and anecdotal book, ‘Drinking Water’ offers the tug-of-war about H2O being “a basic human right or tradable commodity...All water is atmospherically trapped; surprisingly, we drink what the dinosaurs drank (Salzman 221, 248).
Rome was the first city to manage water bureaucratically. Today, Westerners take plumbing for granted, while Third World countries access polluted groundwater or communal wells, if available, collected by female labor. Salzman writes, “Unsafe drinking water is the single largest killer in the world (Salzman 10, 11).”
During the Industrial Revolution, building municipal water systems was spurred on by polluted rivers and incessant cholera plagues. Public drinking fountains appeared as social gatherings for germs, too (Salzman 104-106). This critic remembers the Nineteen-Fifties Polio Epidemic when adults warned children not to swim in public pools.
Now, let’s talk about Global Warming. The plastic bottle of water “is now the nation’s dominant beverage, surpassing even soft drinks….and often has the highest markup on a restaurant menu (Salzman 17, 195).” However, is bottled water really healthier than tap water? According to Salzman, “no water source can ever be completely risk-free, whether from the tap or bottle...The need for bottled water goes back to the very first societies [crafted from] goatskin, gourds, or clay pots (Salzman 21, 181).” In the Middle Ages, abbeys got rich selling pilgrims bottled water and souvenir relics.
By the Mid-Nineteenth Century, the elite vacationed at spas; you could take out their mineral waters, too. This critic’s great-grandfather, Dr. Cyrus Allen, co-owned The Avon Inn in Upstate New York, which provided Sulphur bathing. Although taking the waters continues, it was reduced in the 1900s when chlorine was added to public waters. Salzman remarks, “It has been claimed that chlorination of drinking water saved more lives than any other technological advance in the history of public health (Salzman 100, 101).” In the 1920s, the portable water bottle grew into a large refillable glass container and moved into offices, becoming the water cooler gossip niche, a cliché in movies.
Salzman credits the Mid-Seventies running craze, which stationed plastic bottles at checkpoints, as the culprit. The New York City Marathon, 1979, uniquely witnessed six thousand runners sporting Perrier-sponsored T-shirts; thus began the designer water container fad.
The inception of TSA airport processing after 9/11 saw many half-empty plastic water bottles tossed into trash cans. Presently, fountains for refillable thermoses are slowly popping up in public areas. Look at how much plastic it took to curtail Covid: syringes, medical garments, and water bottles!
There are projects worldwide addressing water redistribution: towing water, desalination plants, and recycling wastewater. While relocating water is increasingly necessary, making the process energy efficient is the puzzle. Salzman provides a narrative to the age-old dilemma, “Who really owns the water, anyway (Salzman 23)?” Gowin photographs paradoxes found when soil is stressed, thus remarking, “There is, I think, an unintentional beauty in these circles, traces left behind by humans working in their fields (Gow 17).” So this summer, while you mix that Arnold Palmer, with or without Vodka, remember it’s brought to you by clean water—oh, and use a glass container.
Mini Sleuth: ‘The One Hundred Circle Farm’ by Emmet Gowin and ‘Drinking Water’ by James Salzman at Amazon. Thanks to Jodi Smith at Princeton Univ. Press, and Yale Alumni Academy’s James Salzman.
Jean Bundy, MFA, Ph.D. is a writer/painter living in Anchorage. She is a VP at AICA-International and serves on Governance for Pictor Gallery, NYC.
Email: 38144@alaska.net