Does Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson have any idea what the hell her job is? As I watch Covid-19 numbers rise quicker than “Backside” Berkowitz’s shame level I can’t help but wonder what is going on in her mind with keeping businesses open.
So far, her short history as a mayor will read as a failure who seems to kiss up to businesses, who are crying at the prospect of having to close, rather than saving lives. Let me look into my crystal ball and see what the future holds for businesses. Hold on, here it is! You’re going to get shut down anyway and it’s just a matter of days before it happens! None of these places are making money. It’s cheaper to do curbside service and turn down the lights than it is to stay open and spread this modern plague.
If you’re upset that you might get laid off from one of these places, and receive no government support, then I suggest you call U.S. Sen. Sullivan’s office. What’s wrong? He didn’t pick up? Guess what wizard? he never will, and you’ll never see him vote for a stimulus that helps you more than it does Sen. McConnell and his corporate friends. Sorry, but Sullivan wants you to get a job that doesn’t exist. He’s funny like that.
Quinn-Davidson seems to have the idea of “whoever dies, dies.”
No? Then why is she doing nothing and where is our wimpy assembly when you need them? I thought Assembly Chairman Felix Rivera had a spine. Boy, was I wrong. This guy acts like Mary Poppins is going to come along and save the day. Man up, Rivera and start throwing around some of your power. My five-year-old daughter is more decisive.
According to the Center for Disease Control, some of the long-term effects for survivors of Covid-19 are inflammation of the heart muscle, breathing problems, severe muscle aches, depression, and recently some people have reported having memory loss about eight months after having the virus. Those are fun side effects to have for the rest of your life. You’ll be taking 3000 mg of ibuprofen every day while trying to remember your address, and grasping at your chest during heart palpitations. That’s fun stuff and it makes more sense than getting food to go doesn’t it?
When I look into Mayor Quinn-Davidson’s eyes I see a very nice person who is smart. I also see a scared little kid who isn’t ready, and I’m not sure wanted to be the mayor of Anchorage at all let alone during this critical time. It’s almost like she’s waiting for the next election to hurry up so she can get out of Dodge. Well, she can’t and even if by the time you read this, she has shut the city down, it is way too late. The damage is done. We had a chance sometime back to keep the numbers low, but we didn’t.
What’s really scary about the lack of preventative measures, that our assembly and mayor have put forth, is the useless documents that have come with it. For instance, the Alaska Division of Public Health, which has a motto of “Prevention, Promotion and Protection” has a form for discontinuing Covid-19 isolation. Apparently, this is a form for someone who has had the disease or is asymptomatic. It states, “I certify that it has been at least 10 days since either I tested positive for Covid-19 or first began to experience any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory distress.” It then goes on to have a person sign this health declaration.
I was looking for where the doctor’s signature was required but apparently you, yourself can certify that you no longer have the disease. You can then take that piece of useless paper back to where your work and go about business.
Brilliant. Why bother? Are we going to prosecute someone who signs a declaration of being COVID-19 free if they’re not? Another piece of toilet-paper legislation. It really makes you question our assembly’s leadership qualities and that of the mayor’s office. Add that with Dr. Bishop’s big plan to bring kids back to the petri dish schools and you start wonder what planet you’re on.
Here’s an idea. You shut everything down and you don’t open until the numbers go way down. Don’t give out some dumb date of Jan. 2 or tell people “one month.” You close indefinitely. Non-essential workers stay home and use your laptop or get your company to buy you one.
Remember the days of making phone calls? Guess what, that’s how business will be done for a while. Pot shops and booze stores are all curbside service like restaurants. Nobody goes into a store. They come to your car. Gas stations, pharmacies, postal service, banks and grocery stores are the only things open for walk-ins. Too damn bad if you don’t like it because nobody does, but what we need to do to help save lives and keep our hospitals functioning.
The mayor needs to wake up, get her act together and heed the warning that historian Albert Marrin gave while writing about the 1918 Spanish Flu: “When the next pandemic comes, as it surely will someday, perhaps we will be ready to meet it. If we are not, the outcome will be very, very, very dreadful.”