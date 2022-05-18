Ask Oskar by Oskar Saville
I’ve been a teacher for most of my life. I feel scared to say this aloud, but I want to be a writer. My parents were also teachers, and almost everyone I know has a job that has health insurance and benefits. Everyone thinks I’m crazy to write. My boyfriend and I have been writing letters for the last year, and I think it would make a great book. I want to quit my job and write full-time, but I am scared about health insurance.
– Dream Writer
Dear Dream Writer,
Congratulations on finding something that you are passionate about! So many people don’t even get to the part where they can voice their dreams aloud, for precisely the reason you said in your question: Other people will tell them they’re crazy. Unfortunately, we often give people who don’t believe in wonderful possibilities too much power.
I believe that all dreams are possible. I have had the joy of having many of my dreams come true, but I always followed three rules:
Dreams require journeys—NOTHING HAPPENS OVERNIGHT!
Every journey requires food, clothing, water, and a place to sleep.
You need to enjoy the journey.
The people who fail to understand these basic rules will not achieve their dreams.
A new project is like a seed. All seeds need space, water, and light — and they also take time to grow, no matter how amazing they may be. While your seed is growing, you need to rely on another crop that is already grown and bearing fruit. Otherwise, you will die from starvation. Because of that, I suggest you either stay with the job that you have now or find something else that you will enjoy that can support you on your journey as your writing grows. The less pressure you put on yourself to have your writing be your only food source, the more joy you will be able to put into it, and the more likely things will work out. Putting too many demands on your seed before it’s mature can lead to disaster.
Over the years, I have spoken to many people with similar predicaments to yours. I often hear, “I’m an artist, I can’t do anything else, or it will interfere with my art. ”What we all are first is human, and it is our humility that should help us realize that nothing is above or beneath us. Any great idea we have — whether it be writing a book, sailing the ocean, or traveling to the moon — is neither less than nor greater than the simplicity of being able to feed, clothe, shelter, and care for ourselves.
As I said, everything is in the journey. I can totally relate to your desire to quit everything and take off into writing. But let me explain it like this: Last summer, I took my kids on a 30-day road trip through the South. I was so excited to go on that journey, but could you imagine if I decided to go on that trip without ever driving on a highway or without enough money to get through the 30 days? I probably never would have gotten out of New York City.
What I did to ensure a great journey was to plan ahead. I checked around for the best rates on car rentals, saved up for months beforehand, talked to my kids about where and what we might do, and made sure I could work part-time while we were away. These steps meant that our basic human needs would be covered no matter what happened over the 30 days. Our first destination was Orlando, and it wouldn’t have been very memorable (in fact, it would have been miserable) if we spent the 18 hours getting there without eating, sleeping, or stopping to pee. I wanted to give my children the joy of knowing what a journey was, so we stopped many times along the way. We visited places where we didn’t even know the name of the town; stopped into small mom and pop restaurants off the highway; spoke to countless locals that touched our hearts; drove down country roads when the highway would have been faster; and pulled over when the rainstorms of southern summer were too much. By the time we got to Orlando, we were filled with so many great experiences that the city became just another adventure rather than the main event.
Just the other day, as I was standing on the subway platform with my daughter, she said, “Mamma, remember that sweet tea we had in that BBQ place in North Carolina? That was the perfect tea!” Right there, I knew I had given my children the key to life: the knowledge that it’s all about the journey and not the destination.
I wish you a slow and steady trip down this road. Remember that journeys often take time and planning. Don’t jump into something until you are sure there is a landing pad at the bottom. I know it’s hard when you feel like you’re holding yourself back from chasing a dream, but the best journeys are the well-prepared ones.