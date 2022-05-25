Ask Oskar By Oskar Saville
My spouse’s drinking is out of control. I’ve tried so many ways to stop them: Taking the car keys, throwing out bottles of liquor, threatening to leave, yelling, and others. I am at my wit’s end. How can I stop my spouse and bring my family back to normal?
– Going Crazy
Dear Going Crazy,
I feel for you. I stood in a very similar situation to where you are standing now. My ex-husband did not have a drinking problem, but he had grown up with alcoholism. I didn’t even know what it was when we met. I thought an alcoholic was one of those characters in old cartoons, the bum on the street. I had no idea that alcoholism was affecting my marriage because there wasn’t active drinking.
It was not until I was at my wits end in my marriage that I found myself at an Al-Anon meeting. I had heard of AA, but I had never heard of Al-Anon ({a class=”editor-rtfLink” href=”https://al-anon.org/” target=”_blank”}https://al-anon.org{/a}), which is for friends and family of alcoholics and drug addicts. Denial, shame, and lies are the cornerstones of addiction. I was so scared to walk into that room that day. I kept thinking, How did I get here? What had I done wrong? But there I was, too nervous about turning around and leaving because people in the room had already seen me.
In the room, there were a bunch of folding chairs placed in a circle. People were smiling at me, so I kept my head down and took a seat. I fumbled with my phone until I heard someone say, “It’s 9 now. I’ll go ahead and start the meeting.” I put my phone in my bag and quietly observed: The chairperson, as they called themself, asked for volunteers to read some Al-Anon literature out loud, then someone opened up about their own journey in the program. After that, the chairperson announced it was time for sharing.
People raised their hands and began sharing for three minutes at a time about what was going on in their lives or how Al-Anon had helped them. I heard people talking about throwing away bottles of booze only for the alcoholic to get more. They talked about bills going unpaid and children being left to fend for themselves while the alcoholic parent was passed out. They also talked about a lot of fighting before they came to the program. And then I heard in the same share, how through working the 12 steps and going to meetings, their lives were different now; more peaceful and fuller. They no longer focused on the alcoholic but rather found that by keeping the focus on their lives, they were finding freedom and happiness.
I tried to gather what was happening in each share. Everyone else in the room seemed to be okay with the three-minute limit. I wasn’t. I wanted to know more. How could just a few minutes of speaking make someone’s life better? The sharing continued until 9:50, when they read some closing statements about anonymity, and then everyone stood up, held hands, and said the serenity prayer.
After the meeting, people broke off into small conversations. They were laughing and joyful. Then someone came towards me. Not only was it too late to turn and run, but my feet also seemed to be stuck to the ground. I braced myself for some intrusive conversation, but the person just smiled, said, “keep coming back,” and continued to head toward the door. I took that as a sign that I could also leave. I couldn’t wait to get out of there and never return!
Except a strange thing happened as I made my way home. I found myself feeling lighter. I noticed a flower and stopped to smell it. I could feel hope rising inside me again, and I found myself back there the following week— and I still go to this day, 6 years later.
The troubles I came in with aren’t there anymore. It’s not that life just stopped happening; it’s just that I learned how to handle everything differently. For instance, when I get a text or email that pushes my buttons, I can pause and put it to the side until I am calm. I have people I can call that are willing to hear me and help me find a response that comes from my heart, not my fear. I also learned that alcoholism is a family disease and that everyone in the family is affected, not just the alcoholic. I had thought that drinking was the problem, but I have since learned that it is only a symptom of a greater problem of the disconnection with oneself.
There are many ways to heal a problem, and I’ve found a 12-step program helpful. A good first step in dealing with your husband’s drinking and bringing some normalcy back to your family starts with you taking care of yourself. I have learned so much in the rooms and Zooms of Al-Anon, but mostly I have learned that I am not alone. We are all living a human experience, and today because of working a 12-step program, I am happy, joyous, and free.
Whichever way you go, I hope you follow your heart. There are no wrong ways in this life, and I am sure you will find yours!