No one gets married to get divorced. Marriage is one of those tricky relationships. Although divorce is an option in this country, most of us get married with the belief that this person is the ONE…our be all and end all.
So when the question comes…Do I leave? It’s a heavy one at best, especially since I’m going to assume from your question that you have kids and you have lived a lot of life with this person. I wish I could just tell you to leave or stay and then we could end this painful conundrum, but what I would like to give you is the key to your heart where I know the answer lies. And to do that I will share a little bit of my story with you in the hope that my journey will inspire you to find your own perfect road and answers.
I was married for 13 years with 3 young children when the divorce question came to my mind. I wanted nothing more than to shove that puppy back down and pretend I didn’t hear it. It was like when your kid says, “Mommy how are babies made?” You know you need to start the conversation but you’re squirming inside.
From my experience of being a Spiritual Life Coach and helping others along the road, I knew the only way to get the answer was to go inside. I like to think of it like going on a solo fishing trip (not that I have ever done that): I must stay still and quiet (meditation), allow myself to get used to the rocking of the boat (learn to sit with my feelings), and drop my line deep to find the biggest fish (allow myself to go to the deepest part of me).
Every day I allowed myself to go on these mini fishing trips for 15 minutes, and the more I did the more I noticed that the flight or fight response that was running my life was gone. I found myself pausing more before I responded to people’s questions. I started to notice that I had never sat down properly to feed myself, and I began eating sitting with my legs under the table enjoying my food. I started taking naps (yes, naps!) And best of all I started having mimi dance parties in my kitchen when no one was around.
All of those simple things I was doing were slowly opening me up. I found the key to my heart! It had been there the whole time waiting for me to find it. This inner peace and connection with myself was making me stronger and I naturally knew it was time to bring the universe in. My meditation was teaching me to trust that there was a benevolent force out there that wanted to help me. I noticed that my world not only didn’t fall apart when I wasn’t controlling it for 15 minutes, but that I felt better. So I started asking for signs and guidance, and I began seeing a lot of birds flying away. And then finally one day, I knew without a doubt that leaving my marriage was the right way to go.
The piece about the kids was easy for me by that stage in my life. I always wanted my children to really live their truth, and by finding what my truth was in my marriage, I was modeling for them what that life looked like. I knew they would have their own moments in their lives where they would have to leave, jobs, relationships, places and such, and this would act like a template for them.
I won’t tell you that leaving was easy or without pain and fighting, because it’s divorce. But I can tell you from the other side of the tunnel, my life turned out to be better than I could ever imagine. My children are thriving and happy. I fell in love with myself and I’m doing things I never dreamed I could do. I have dated and had fun and even fell madly in love. But most importantly I learned that life had so much more waiting for me when I learned to follow my heart.
Oskar Saville is the former lead Singer of 10,000 Maniacs from 2002 to 2007. She is a writer, podcaster of; Conversations with Oskar, and a Spiritual life Coach and Energy healer. She lives in New York City with her 3 awesome kids.
