Last week’s armed insurrections at the U.S. Capitol made me revisit questions that have haunted me for decades, since my years as a volunteer leader for Amnesty International, the human rights organization. My first assignment, in the early 1980s, was to coordinate a Campaign Against Torture for the local Amnesty chapter in Fairbanks, a task that confronted me with a grim reality: many governments across the globe are willing to commit unspeakable acts of cruelty against their own citizens. And behind that reality were ordinary people, recruited to the task because they thought they were serving their country.
I remember especially a movie that we showed back then, entitled “Your Neighbor’s Son,” which showed how a promising young soldier, invited into an elite corps, found himself brutalizing his neighbors on behalf of authoritarian leaders. The gist of the film was that any of us, under the right circumstances and with the right encouragement, can lose our moral and ethical footing and turn against each other, with tragic consequences.
Governments have always had the power to incite violence under the guise of patriotism. When you have the megaphone, it’s not that hard. Just develop a false narrative that demonizes those you want to target and repeat it, over and over again. At some point, the narrative takes hold. Especially if anyone with the courage to question the lie is ridiculed or shamed or threatened. Or carted off to jail. Or marched into the woods ahead of a rifle.
Sometimes governments stoke political hatreds. In Argentina, a military junta led a campaign of harsh oppression against “leftists,” sending thousands through the torture chambers to early graves. Close colleagues of Pope Francis were “disappeared” by being thrown into the ocean out of planes. Most of the abuse occurred in secret, but the effects terrorized everyone. In the end, over 30,000 Argentinians lost their lives. In Chile, a democratically elected president was murdered during a bloody military coup. The dictator who came to power swept the country to wipe out “leftist” opposition. Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, whose children had vanished, marched for years in front of the presidential palace, pleading to learn of the fate of their loved ones. But officials looked the other way, remaining silent. Ultimately, over 40,000 Chileans were imprisoned, tortured, murdered or “disappeared,” and decades later gruesome details are still being uncovered.
Other times, governments stoke ethnic hatreds. In Rwanda, officials exploited long-simmering animosities to seek advantage in a political dispute, leading bands of ethnic Hutus – armed with clubs and machetes – to massacre their rivals, the Tutsis. Within 100 days, 800,000 Rwandans – mostly Tutsis – were slain, their bodies left to rot in church courtyards and roadside ditches. When the former Yugoslavia erupted into civil warfare, the bloodshed was marked by campaigns of ethnic cleansing authorized at the highest levels. In a single act of genocide, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were gathered into a stadium and murdered. Ultimately, over 100,000 people died.
During my years with Amnesty, I would wonder how decent people in government could allow such trajectories of violence to take root, leading as they do to the unspeakable suffering of innocents. Wasn’t there anyone in authority brave enough to step up and say “stop”? But I came to realize that human rights abusers care less for what happens to their people than for cementing their hold on power. And those who support and defend them – right or wrong – care mainly about power, too. If the abuse concerns them at all, they willfully go blind and mute, pretending nothing has happened.
Against the genocides of Rwanda and Yugoslavia, or the atrocities of Argentina and Chile, the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol may look tame. But to me the critical question is the same: how could decent people in our government allow this to happen? How could officials sworn to uphold our Constitution stay mute and blind for so long to incendiary rhetoric that made the violent assault – and the continuing threats against the inauguration and state capitols – entirely predictable to anyone paying attention?
For over four years, our president has held the megaphone, building his narrative of grievance and victimhood against the “radical left” and anyone else who crossed him. Without any evidence other than the fever in his head, he convinced millions of Americans that the survival of our country rests not in honoring our Constitution and our principles, but in placing their trust solely in him. He saturated the bandwidths of the gullible with a mountain of lies about our institutions and each other, which they now hold as truth. And adhering to this truth, a wide swath of America now lives in a fantasy world of his making, where democracy itself is a threat because it robbed him of his power and glory.
What has happened in the minds of too many ordinary Americans is no different than what happens in the minds of any society confronted with years and years of destructive misinformation. There is no inoculation for the pull of hateful propaganda, no vaccine against fealty to false and malicious idols. While Americans may think we’re immune from atrocities, we don’t need to look far into our history – to slavery, lynching, caging children, or nooses hanging at the Capitol – to realize that we’re as capable as any people of going down a very dark road. And the president’s self-appointed “patriots” apparently want us to do just that. Despite their laughable furs and face paint, there is real danger in their unquestioning devotion to an unstable tyrant, their hatred of the proverbial “left,” their dedication to white supremacy, and their demonization of groups like Black Lives Matter. With such a toxic mix, and arsenals of guns at their disposal, it’s not a far leap to see bodies on the ground.
Yet despite the president’s malevolent rantings and ravings, which have brought us to this dangerous place, his message of hate has been protected and strengthened by officials who pretended to see and hear nothing. Our own Senator Dan Sullivan has been among the most stalwart of the craven gang that has surrounded the president with soft whispers when harsh rebukes were called for. For four years, he never once stood up meaningfully to the president’s unmoored, abusive and seditious words and behavior. It took him weeks to acknowledge the clear outcome of the election, giving oxygen to false claims that it was fraudulent. Even now, after the Capitol assault, he has refused to condemn the president for inciting the violent marauders, or to support efforts to hold the president accountable and protect the American people from further bloodshed. Instead, he has stood idly by while walls of hatred and inhumanity have been laid and fortified, effectively providing mortar for the bricks.
Like those who’ve acquiesced to the atrocities of tyrants, officials who’ve failed to counter the president’s falsehoods time and time again must now carry the weight of his harm. Not only must they account for the desecration of our seat of government, they must do everything in their power – now – to confront the imminent threats of further violence we now face. They helped create this American tragedy, and they must own it.
Mark Twain once said, “it’s much easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” Yet convincing the ordinary people now in the president’s thrall that they’ve been fooled is the urgent task our country faces. To do this will require real leadership. Not the placating fawning we’ve seen from Sen. Sullivan so far, but a clear and unequivocal repudiation of the deadly falsehoods that now pass as fact.
When you’re a leader and an abuse of power happens on your watch, silence is complicity.
When you’re a leader and an attack on democracy and human rights unfolds before your eyes, silence is an abuse of power itself.