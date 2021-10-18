Alaska recently made headlines for the public spectacle, that was the Anchorage Assembly meetings regarding a city-wide mask mandate. This obvious assault on your freedom to infect your neighbor brought out a plethora of community crazies. Let the shouting begin.
Anchorage is one of the Covidiest spots in the Covidiest state in the country. In fact, we are worse than almost every country on the planet. So why on earth would we want a mask mandate? After days of public testimony, the assembly passed a mask mandate 9 to 1 with one member being absent. Mayor Bronson promptly vetoed the mandate because uhhh, Merica? And the assembly just as promptly overrode the veto because... common sense.
Alaska also made national news when a herd of anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-sense enough to come in out of the rain "patriots'', were caught hurling insults and threats at frontline hospital workers doing their jobs. That's a little like having your home catch fire and then yelling at the fire department for getting water stains on the carpet. Actually, that's not quite accurate. It's more like denying there is a fire and then blocking the fire trucks; while you try to put out the nonexistent blaze by spraying it down with horse dewormer. Good job folks.
Speaking of horse dewormer, and yes, I know, it's also used for human head lice and other parasitic critters; several state legislators are urging Governor Dunleavy to make ivermectin more easily available to Alaskans. Senate majority leader Shelly Hughes from Palmer, is asking Dunleavy to put a little pressure on pharmacists who refuse to issue the drug to patients who believe it will stave off covid-19.
The problem is, ivermectin is not FDA approved for covid treatment and pharmacists can be held liable for any harm; they might cause by issuing the drug for that purpose. The only pressure they should feel is from a sense of professional ethics, not populist ignorance. It's a responsibility thing. Come on republicans. Aren't you the party of personal responsibility?
So, if you are riddled with head lice, feel free to ivermectin yourself into next Tuesday. The problem is coronavirus is not a parasitic beastie. It's a, ya know, virus. The clue is in the name guys. And while viruses do need a host to replicate, THEY ARE NOT THE SAME AS LICE OR WORMS! Sorry to shout but Man you guys are frustrating. I'm not sure why anyone would favor a Facebook guru over someone who actually knows what they are talking about. Apparently, knowledge and education don't hold a candle to your uncle Phil who knows a guy who heard it on One America Network. Hey, in his defense, this guy doesn't have worms. Case closed.
So here's my question to all you conspiracy mongers out there. Why are paranoid conspiracy theories preferable to facts and reality? Do you really think liberal media types gather together in secret locations and consort with agenda driven power brokers bent on world dominance? And how did you figure this out? I'd better bring this up at our next clandestine meeting.
I'm convinced the basis of the problem is that we are grounded in separate realities. There are those of us who listen to information, listen to the experts, weigh the facts, and make a decision. This process does not assign some secret agenda or confuse cryptic motives for facts.
On the other hand, there are those who see illicit intent everywhere. It's not really a school board meeting about mandating masks to impede the spread of the virus. It's really a glaring attempt to imprison your children in a faceless, authoritarian institution and indoctrinate them into the ways of Godless socialism. Or even worse, it's part of a diabolical plan to weaken the species by protecting the less able; allowing them to survive and breed and thus water down humanity until we succumb to the dictatorial fist of Hillary Clinton and her band of cannibal lizard people. It's so obvious.
And the nurses and doctors you were trying to intimidate are an integral part of this depravity. They are actually trying to heal the sick and thus contribute to the decline of humanity. Of course you should yell at them and threaten them and keep them from saving lives because only you know the truth that lies behind their evil altruism.
Recently, I saw a guy with a t-shirt that read: "Sorry, I can't hear you over the sound of my freedom." I think that sums up our situation. Apparently, freedom sounds like an angry mob outside a hospital, or the frenzied shouting at a town hall meeting. It has morphed into something so blaring, so deafening, that it has become impossible to hear anything, but your own echo. When this happens, when the sound of your "freedom" drowns everyone else out; we lose our capacity for tolerance; and that is truly a threat to the Republic. Really; what the hell is wrong with you people?!