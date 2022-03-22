This question has caused a great rumbling in my heart for a very long time. It all started for me at 19 when I moved to New York City. It seemed as if every street and hidden space had another person in a makeshift cardboard house, someone with a shopping cart toting their things around, someone wrapped in a blanket trying to keep warm, or someone sitting on a park bench in tattered clothing with a faraway look or talking to themselves.
I felt overwhelmed. My hand was constantly in my pocket, sharing what I had and buying sandwiches for what seemed like an endless amount of people. I felt helpless to stop it. Sometimes I would think, Is there really a God? Because if there is, where are They!? I felt so deeply for these people and wanted to do anything to stop this from happening.
I continued giving even though I was barely getting by financially myself. Eventually, I was led to an organization where we made sandwiches and distributed them to the large homeless population in Grand Central station. Now that I was not alone, I could get closer and start to talk to some of these people (those that were willing or able to talk). But the pain inside of me continued. There was always another person to help and to give to—it was never-ending.
One day someone said something so profound to me: “The only way you can help someone else is by helping yourself first.” I didn’t really understand that concept fully, but a seed was planted inside me that started to grow inside over the years until one day I finally understood.
I had just moved back to New York with a hope, a dream, three kids, a husband, and very little money. I was slowly rebuilding my business and my family's life, but barely getting by. My three young kids and I had just gotten off the subway on our way to Washington Square Park to have a picnic when I noticed a homeless man on the platform. I had just bought a baguette and some lunch meat to make sandwiches for our lunch. I walked over to him and asked him if he was hungry. “I have some food if you’d like?” He smiled a smile that warmed my heart. “What’s your name?” I asked. “Daniel,” he said. We started talking. He told me he just found out he had cancer. He saw my face and he assured me it was ok. “Sometimes that's just life,” he said, smiling. I started to give him the baguette and the meat. “That’s too much,” he said. My kids also chimed in. “Mamma, that’s too much.” I knew from the look on my kids' faces and Daniel’s that they were trying to help me learn that I was over-giving. “You need to keep some food for you and your children,” Daniel continued. I stopped and finally realized that this moment was the sun shining on that seed to grow. I hugged Daniel, gave him half the food, and cried as we left the subway (my tears watering the seed).
For most of my life, I never really felt at home anywhere. I always felt a moment away from being on the streets, either metaphorically or physically. Back when I was 19 and had moved to New York, I found myself homeless for four days with nowhere to go. It was terrifying, and now I was the head of a family still struggling to keep us safe.
From that day we met Daniel, things started to change. I began to build a solid foundation for myself and my family. As my self-love grew inside me, I stopped believing that it was my job to take care of everyone. I also became aware that I had pitied these people, somehow believing I was somewhat better than them because I had something material that they didn’t. I know now I am only a fellow traveler on this road, no better nor worse than anyone else, and I’m not here to judge anyone on their journey. As I started to believe that there was a higher power—which I choose to call God/Universe—I began to trust I would instinctively know where to give and how.
I was led to a homeless program called Ready Willing and Able, where I started to take my kids (pre-pandemic) to feed the participants on Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was an honor to be able to serve these men (with my hairnet and plastic gloves).
These days I live very close to a large population of homeless people, and each day I am touched by someone. I no longer feel overwhelmed, because I know we all walk this road together. Others have helped me when I needed it, and I, in turn, help others. I listen to my intuition, which guides me in the right way: Sometimes I give money, sometimes it’s just a hello, sometimes it's a prayer, sometimes I buy a meal for someone. But whatever it is, I never give pity anymore. These people are brave to walk this humble journey.
During the pandemic, I made friends with Angel, a beautiful homeless man that I cooked for, and in exchange, he shared his incredible drawings with me. One day, I came to the bus shelter where I had found him over the weeks, with my rice and beans and Angel was gone…I still think of him, two years later. In November, I saw a young homeless man around the neighborhood. There was something so special about him. I could see his light shining. One night as it was getting cold, he was sleeping next to my apartment building with his arms tucked into the sleeves of his T-shirt, trying to keep warm. I felt the call… I went upstairs and looked for any old blankets I had. I found one of my children’s old blankets. I looked at it, held it to my face, breathed in the last of the little child smell, and headed back downstairs. I gently laid the blanket down. The man quickly opened his eyes, and I put my hand on his arm. “You’re safe, baby,” I assured him. “It’s ok.” He closed his eyes again and went back to sleep. I stayed a moment more, kept my hand on his arm, told him I love him, and asked the universe to please watch over him.
I can’t tell anyone what to do or how to live their life. All I can say is we are here for a short time, and to honor another person’s journey is a beautiful gift to give. Look into your heart the next someone comes to you, and you will know what to do.
Oskar Saville is the former lead Singer of 10,000 Maniacs from 2002 to 2007. She is a writer, podcaster of; Conversations with Oskar, and a Spiritual life Coach and Energy healer. She lives in New York City with her 3 awesome kids.
