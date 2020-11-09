Honestly, I didn’t think they were real when I first heard of somebody else having them. Then, it happened to me.
I have always been off and on with alcohol. Growing up as a DJ I have been a drinker from a very young age. At one point I quit and was sober for 5 years after getting a DUI. I went through a 5 year breakup and slowly got back into drinking. Since then it has been off and on. When COVID started I quit again for the first few months since I knew it would be too easy to drink with nothing else to do.
Well, as time passed I started drinking again. I went through a really rough patch in life. My daughter's husband died, an old high school friend died and on top of that I went through a break up with somebody I was in love with. I was good for a week or so then I hit the bottle really bad — really really bad for a good week.
I don’t know how much I drank, but it was a lot. I woke up on a Saturday morning and could tell my liver hurt and I felt like a truck hit me. At that point I said ‘this is enough; I am done with alcohol — period.’
I stayed home for a few days and that’s when the craziness started. I live in a two-story house with a roommate in the basement. He is a really good dude. I should have known that.
The delusions started off with hearing talking and the radio in the background, faint from my bedroom as I was playing video games. I got up multiple times and tried to figure out where it was coming from. I finally decided that maybe my sound bar was picking up some signal from somebody else. It continued on all day and night. I finally went to bed and when I got up early in the morning I started cleaning. I heard a conversation between my roommate — I thought — on his phone downstairs with a girl on the other end.
I continued on until I heard “I can hear him upstairs.” Of course I was going to eavesdrop and act as if I was just cleaning, minding my business.
The topic of the conversation turned to the sale of the house we lived in. I heard him say it was sold to his buddy and he was going to take over the lease and I was going to get kicked out. I also heard him talking about my finances and a lot of other very personal stuff that he shouldn’t know about. He told her that I make $800 a week because when I was sleeping he went into my room and got into my wallet and looked at my paystubs.
WTF, I thought. He went on saying I make $100k a year — I wish — and couldn’t afford anything because I blew all my money. Finally I was so pissed I put on a coat and left to work. While I was on my way to work I swear my landlord was trying to chase me down in his car all the way there. When I got to work I thought I heard him and his wife outside the door talking about who to give the place to on the lease. I was freaking out. I asked the day manager if they were there on the other side because I kept on hearing them talk. I finally just left and went back home. I messaged my roommate and told him that I was on to him and I knew what was going on.
He had no clue what I was talking about. I took a nap for a while and went back to work later on to pick up some money. I sat in the same spot for hours. I thought I was waiting for somebody to drop off some money. While I was sitting there I heard the new landlord asking “where is my money? I want my money tonight!”
I usually pay my rent on the 4th and it was only the first. He said if he didn’t get it in full tonight that I would be paying weekly at $350 a week. I couldn’t come up with the rest so I just left. I was pretty upset. While I was walking home I heard and saw my boss and two of my co-workers walking behind on the other side of the road asking me if I need a ride and I told them to just leave me alone. They continued to follow so I walked faster and faster. They were not giving up. I could hear them talking to me the whole way. saying they wanted to know where I live.
I was ahead of them and as soon as I got home I walked in the back door and locked it. I started walking towards my room and I could hear them outback saying “which room is his?”
I stayed in the hallway and didn’t turn on my light. I could hear them talking saying “I think he is in the hallway. My boss was one of the two. He said he had my $800 I was waiting for if I want it. I turned on my room light finally and told them to just stick it through the window. I heard him say come out and grab it and I guess he doesn’t want it. I put on my jacket and walked out back. I heard them in front asking “where is he?” I walked around front and then heard them from out back so I walked out back. I must have walked around my house four times and finally came to the conclusion that they were fucking with me, so I just said ‘screw it’ and just went back inside and locked the door. I told them through the window that I know they are messing with me and to just leave. I laid down in bed and turned on the TV, volume low.
An hour later I heard a bunch of people walk out back of my window and started talking and being loud. It was a bunch of my co-workers, boss, new landlord and some girls I didn’t know. They were trying to get me to come out and sign a new lease for higher rent and under him. They were super-loud and partying as they were doing this. I had my lights off and lay in bed acting as though I was asleep. I could hear them saying, “He’s awake; I saw him move.” I continued to pretend I was asleep.
This is where it got crazier. They then started this sort of epic rap battle dissing me and talking about my life. I tried not to move, but some of it really got to me. It was very personal. Some of it was really funny and I had to turn my head into the pillow because I didn’t want them to see me smiling. I wish I would remember it all and what they rapped because it was actually really funny and good. One person would start rapping and somebody in the background would throw out a word and then they would rap about that word and me. EVERYBODY took a turn rapping, including my boss and one of my co-workers, who I consider an older brother, more or less.
Well, after a few hours of me not responding and just acting as though I were asleep they all gave up and finally left except for a few. One of them was somebody I feel hates me. He works in security. He is a bigger guy. It was now just him and another guy. I could hear them out my back window all night. He was saying “fuck it, I hate the dude. I want to just kick his door open and throw his ass out and punch him.”
The whole point of it is supposedly is he was hired by the new landlord to kick me out of my house that night.
As this was going on, I was saying “please don’t. I will pay rent tomorrow as normal.” This was the first I heard of a new landlord and that I heard him say he doesn’t own the house for another week so I am going to stick to my normal pay and pay who I normally pay on the normal date. After an hour of them out back I finally yelled at them.
The new landlord was telling all kinds of lies like I owe $20k in back child support and that I made so much money a week. I literally yelled through the window to stop telling lies and to go the fuck away. I then put my paystubs in the other window and told the person that he was with to come look and see that he is lying. After a while I finally turned off my light and ignored them. Their talk continued for another hour or so before they finally stopped. I got to go to sleep, finally. I was only able to sleep for about 4 hours and when I woke up I heard the new landlord in the kitchen with the guy he hired to kick me out. I locked my door. I heard the new landlord talking to the old one arguing about the price he paid and that they didn’t want to sell anymore. I turned my heater off so I could listen in. They knew I did it to listen in. The muscular guy said “he just turned off his heater to listen in” and to call him back. He then said, “screw it, I’m going to kick his door open and throw his ass out.” The new landlord told him not to because an eviction notice needs to be served and he will get arrested if he doesn’t have one.
After a few minutes I said “fuck it” and was pissed off and was finally going to confront them.
When I walked out of my room and into the kitchen there was nobody there.
I knew now it was all a delusion; a very real-feeling one. I heard these voices and believed they were real.
I began to snap out of it and quickly accepted it had all been in my head.
I learned some very important things through this though. These were all things I lacked in and needed to take care of better. Detox delusions are very real and they do happen. Mental health and alcoholism is something that needs to be taken very seriously.
I was lucky enough to figure it out and pull myself out of it, but other people are not so lucky.
Recently Anchorage lost a very loved person who didn’t make it after falling into the grips of post-alcohol delusion.
I needed to learn this lesson, I think. I haven’t drank since and have no desire to. It scared the living shit out of me. I really wish I could remember the freestyle raps, though because they were really good. LOL. Sadly, they only existed in my head. Please take care of yourselves and If you have a drinking or mental health problem please seek help before it gets worse.