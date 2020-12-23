Jennifer Granholm is in the news because President-Elect Joe Biden has nominated her to be Secretary of Energy, but it is her decisions in her teens and early 20s that hold lessons for the Last Frontier.
Ms. Granholm appears to have been a ball of fire from the start, blessed with plenty of smarts, good looks, and ambition. She won the title of “Miss San Carlos” and was active in student government in her Northern California high school. The same year she won that pageant and graduated from high school, she moved to Los Angeles to try to hit it big as an actress.
Ms. Granholm worked hard at her Hollywood dream, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and working three jobs to pay the bills.
But her plan failed. She got zero movie roles, and the only time she appeared on TV was as a bachelorette on the reality show The Dating Game. She looked good in her 1970s big hair, but she was going nowhere as an actress.
By the time she was 21, Ms. Granholm was done with Hollywood. She returned to her hometown and then entered college. She did very well academically and went on to law school, where she graduated with honors again. She moved to Michigan, where she became the first female Governor only 15 years after she arrived in the state.
Once she got into politics, Ms. Granholm suggested that her attempts to break into Hollywood were doomed from the beginning. The Washington Post quoted her as saying “Ronald Reagan once said you have to be a good actor to be a good politician, but the reality is that I was a lousy actress, and I can’t sing, and I can’t dance.”
Ms. Granholm clearly read the writing on the wall and made a good decision back in 1980 to stop chasing the Tinseltown stardust.
Consider Jennifer Granholm’s choices in the context of our fair state. Like Ms. Granholm, Alaska relied on natural assets—in Alaska’s case this primary asset was the oil that for decades powered its economy and financed its state government. Like Ms. Granholm, there has come a time for Alaska when it has become obvious that the apparently easy road to success is no longer available.
The comparisons keep going. Ms. Granholm saw that it would be wasteful to keep playing out the string for decades going to auditions while working low-wage jobs to keep afloat when acting was just not panning out. Similarly, Alaska should be smart enough to stop spending large amounts of savings unsustainably to balance the budget when oil money is not coming in the way it did before. Like Ms. Granholm, Alaska must take a more challenging and less glamorous path—encouraging and promoting non-oil industries in a sensible way and imposing one or more broad-based taxes to help pay for the schools, the roads, and other services.
Alaskans used to receiving all those services without paying significant state taxes might say “Hey, it’s hard to change when we’ve had it so good and so easy for so long.” Well, I imagine—although I wouldn’t know—that it would be tough to be named the “foxiest” in your high school graduating class and realize over the next couple of years that the flashy title next to your yearbook photo is not helping you beat out Meryl Streep or Goldie Hawn for a movie role.
The same year Ms. Granholm gave up her acting dream and went to college, Alaska repealed its personal income tax and locked in an overwhelming dependence on oil revenues that were guaranteed to be inadequate to pay for vital services as oil production declined. The massive drop in oil revenues in the last decade has left the State of Alaska critically short even as the State has cut the budget substantially and started spending Permanent Fund earnings to pay for traditional services. The State of Alaska was born the same year as Jennifer Granholm, and the State of Alaska needs to show the same maturity at age 61 as she did at age 21.
Cliff Groh is an author and analyst who was a lawyer in Alaska for more than 30 years. He used biographical material about Jennifer Granholm found in the Almanac of American Politics 2008 in preparing this piece. His graphic guides to Alaska’s fiscal crisis can be downloaded for free at www.cliffgroh.org.