As an economy dependent on oil, have you ever wondered how exactly Alaska makes money off the oil? For example, many visitors comment that the price of gasoline is the same here as in the Lower-48 and expect it to be cheaper because we are a petroleum producer. However, Alaska oil companies do not refine crude oil into gasoline (this happens elsewhere) nor does the state itself sell oil.
Instead, the state of Alaska makes money from oil by taxing it. Alaska’s oil taxation system is incredibly complex with many moving parts. It factors in the market price of oil per barrel, where the field is located, whether its an old or new oil field, and who owns the land. The state and federal government each impose a mixture of different types of taxes: severance taxes, income taxes, royalties, and fees.
Alaska’s complex tax system has resulted from many years of patchwork legislation altering it over the years. The most recent proposed reform is a ballot measure (meaning that it is being proposed by a citizen, really a group of citizens, not the legislature or governor) called Alaska’s Fair Share Act. In essence, it is proposing that the state take more of a share of the profits of the big oil companies while leaving in tact the current taxation system for smaller producers.
Those in support believe that the big oil companies in Alaska are not paying the people enough for the privilege of removing our shared natural resource. Those in opposition believe that by increasing taxes we risk the big oil companies reducing or eliminating production in Alaska which will ultimately hurt our already waning oil economy.
The debate hinges on several considerations, which you can mull over yourself or ask friends the next time the topic comes up.
Should Alaska’s economy continue to rely on oil or should we start diversifying the economy (i.e. agriculture, direct-to-consumer seafood markets, technology)?
Could Alaska sustain an economy without oil? Are there reasons to sustain an economy without oil (i.e. climate change, job security, economic stability)?
What is the realistic risk of big oil companies pulling out of Alaska if taxes increase?
If big oil companies do reduce or eliminate activities and investment in Alaska, will it be because of increased taxes or will it be because of the other high costs of oil production in Alaska (i.e. geophysical costs)?
Does the Alaska government have a responsibility to foster economic growth in other sectors to mitigate unemployment caused by dwindling oil production?
Could it use additional taxes from big oil companies to do so?
The next time someone you know brings up Alaska’s Fair Share Act, now you have an overarching understanding of what it is and the economic and policy principles at issue.
Megan Rowe is an attorney practicing in Anchorage.