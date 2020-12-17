Winter is always rough for me. The cold and dark make me feel lethargic, trapped, and desperately wanting to get out of the house but with nowhere to go. This year has been even more difficult with the normal distractions of concerts, theaters, and restaurants being closed due to covid. That was up until I summoned up the energy to get in the car and get out of town for the weekend. I have lived here for over three decades and am very reluctant to willingly subject myself to EVEN MORE cold and darkness, so typically when my friends invite me to join them on nighttime aurora hunts, I give them a solid “No thank you!” If we can occasionally see the lights from Anchorage, why would I want to spend all night shivering in a car?
That was up until recently. My friend Will is nearing the end of his assignment at Elmendorf and has been trying to knock out as many items on his “Alaska Bucket List” as possible. The Northern Lights were forecasted to be strong and his previous excursions had introduced him to the perfect place to find them. Realizing that this might be the last chance for adventure before the military moved him to a new base, I decided to escape the warm prison cell of my Anchorage apartment and head north for the weekend.
Being a life-long Alaskan, I must admit that I often take the beauty of our state for granted. But without tagging along on Will’s bucket list trips this summer, I would have never gotten to experience the views of Blackstone Bay (Whittier), kayaking beneath a glacier (Valdez), eagles snatching our fish scraps in mid-air (Seward), and being chased by brown bears before roaring and giving them enough pause for us to make our escape (Katmai). So, while I hate the cold and darkness of winter, I knew that a weekend getaway would be a fun break from the cabin fever of an Anchorage in lockdown. Plus our friend Don was coming too so I knew that his skills as a professional videographer would mean that I didn’t have to struggle to capture the lights.
We loaded into the car and headed up to Healy. We were going to stay the night at the Denali Lakeview Inn, a locally owned lodge just 10 miles north of the park, on the shore of Otto Lake. “
You are going to love this place, it feels like going visit family,” he told us. “The owners are super friendly, and they have everything we need.” On arriving I was blown away by just how accurate that description was. When we pulled up, the resident owner of the lodge came out to give Will a hug before ushering us inside to drop off our bags in the room. After getting settled in Will led Don and I to meet the proprietors.
Tara and Daryl Frisbie are Healy locals that own and operate the Denali Lakeview Inn. Tara grew up working at and later managing the Lakeview Inn for many years before taking ownership which helps to give it that “at home” feel. After introductions were made, Daryl gave us a tour of the lodge and discussions about newly renovated rooms quickly turned to covid’s effect on business. Like the majority of the tourism industry, the Denali Lakeview Inn has suffered terribly. Their 21 rooms which are always booked up during the summer remained mostly empty this year. While running commercials offering local discounts and a whole slew of free amenities helped to get a few guests in from Anchorage and Fairbanks, this summer was the roughest one in the history of the lodge. (Besides our group of three, there was only one other couple booked for the weekend)
After having dinner, we returned to the room to prep gear for when the Northern Lights (hopefully) came out. As you are surely aware, the aurora can be an elusive sight, so we spent the rest of the evening playing card and board games borrowed from the impressive collection that the lodge had available. Multiple peeks from our balcony overlooking the lake yielded no signs of activity and we resigned ourselves to the consolation that at least we had a fun escape from the monotony of Anchorage.
And then around 2:30am, Tara texted Will saying to “Look outside!” We sprang up from the table and ran out onto the balcony as Don roused himself from the recliner that he had dozed off in. There they were, streaks of green, flickering above the lake.
As Don came out to set up his camera and Will decided to get dressed in his warm winter gear there in the cold, I came inside to heat us up some water for cocoa and cider. I have seen the aurora many times and while I do enjoy it, the highlight was definitely the awe and excited chatter of Will pointing out comparisons of the tendrils of color in each direction. I was chuckling to myself as I could hear both of them hooting and hollering each time the lights pulse or flickered. We all stayed out on balcony watching them for about 2 hours before I threw in the towel and elected to turn in.
Morning came and the view from the room was even more amazing (in my opinion) than the late-night light show. The sun lit peaks of the Alaska Range surrounding the tree filled valley where the Lakeview Inn sits created a gorgeous panorama of greens, golds, and white; all below the clear blue skies. We could see the two other hotel guests holding hands and ice skating on the lake.
As Will, Don, and I ate breakfast, looking out over the picturesque sight, we discussed our plans for the day. Fairbanks was less than two hours away, or there were a number of nearby hikes and scenic viewpoints overlooking Denali. Neither of us had anywhere to be this weekend so we elected to extend our mini vacation another day and stay at the Lakeview Inn another night.
The owners wanted to make sure that we could see get in as much fun as possible but we kindly declined their offer of skates, skis, and snow-machine rides in favor of exploring Healy. After stocking up on enough snacks to fuel us through the night, we arrived back to find the lodge transformed. Christmas lights and a tree had been lit up like warm glowing beacons that beckoned us inside to warm up. Tara & Daryl also then confided in us that the other guests had planned on proposing underneath the aurora but had accidently slept through it.
Resolving to help make the engagement happen, we decided to reach out to the couple and invited them to join us for the evening. Rather than waiting for the aurora in the cozy comforts of the room, we passed the time sitting around a large lakeside fire pit. A steady supply of logs and cocoa kept us warm while we swapped stories with our newfound friends.
Our wait was not in vain and the northern lights came out even brighter than the night before! Green was not alone but joined by purple, orange and a sky full of stars. We smothered the fire to limit the ambient light and set the cameras rolling.
The proposal was accepted, shooting stars were witnessed, and Don captured photos that have had people drooling over social media. The aurora was out for so long that I even nodded off and fell asleep next to the warmth of the smoldering coals. As the colors slowly faded, we moved back to the room where we could still check the sky from the balcony. The last thing I remember before passing out the recliner was wishing sweet dreams to the wonders outside my window.
The next morning, we joked about extending a few more days but unfortunately, we all had to get back to town for work. We also grudgingly agreed that extending our trip yet again might find us returning home to our girlfriends having changed the locks.
Thankful for being able to get away from Anchorage while we could, we had yet to check out before we were already planning our next trip back. Tara and Daryl told us about their annual New Year’s firework show and we were sold. With Christmas air travel to visit family being discouraged, I think that a trip up North might be the best way to celebrate and remain on Santa’s good list.
For anyone wanting a relaxing and/or adventure filled escape from town, I would wholly recommend checking out Healy’s Denali Lakeview Inn.