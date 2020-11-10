An explosion of joy followed Trump’s electoral defeat, comparable to the overthrow of a dictator. In city after American city, multi-racial crowds, usually masked, danced and partied. The joy was international, as traditional allies like France shared in the celebration. News teams interviewed pollsters in an attempt to discern why, once again, the polls were so wrong. Americans followed a very old pattern of voting for divided government, ousting the Republican president while reducing the number of Democratic congressmen.
For years I’ve wondered if the pen was still mightier than the sword. The pen finally prevailed. As Trump repeatedly violated the system of checks and balances our founders established to limit the power of a would-be strongman, publications such as The Washington Post and New York Times conducted the investigations that should have been done by our elected representatives.
But it was a close call. Most white Americans, male and female, still voted for Trump. So many Americans were convinced to follow his lead that almost all our states have an increasing rate of Corona Virus Disease 19, with just a few states maintaining a stable rate. American medical facilities are staggering under the weight of covid as it becomes the next pre-existing condition that will keep people from being able to get health care.
RECENT PRESIDENTIAL ACTIONS
October 27, a reported 25,000 people attended a rally in Omaha, Nebraska. Thousands of Trump supporters were stranded in freezing cold after the rally. Over a period of four hours rally attendees waited for Trump buses. Officers in police cars drove some back nearly four miles to where their cars were parked; one officer at the time indicated the need for 30 buses to get people to safety. Press reports state that seven of his supporters had to be hospitalized, 30 received treatment. Numbers vary depending on the source.
Flown to a rally in Tampa, Florida October 28, the president didn’t realize that paramedics, recognizing the danger of heat stroke on the hot day, were using a fire hose to spray a fountain of water near the crowd so people who were too hot could cool off rapidly. Video shows Trump not understanding what he was seeing, asking the crowd if the people spraying the water were “friend or foe,” and saying “If they’re foe we’ll take care of those sons of bitches.” He stood ready to sic his supporters on the paramedics.
Each of these rallies has been a covid super-spreader event linked to increased covid infections and deaths. Trump discouraged wearing masks, even trying to get White House reporters to remove them. He knows the danger of covid; members of the crowds who are close to him are masked and their temperature was already taken. He declares himself to be immune to covid, having had it and been treated for it by the best medical care tax money could buy. Check recent reports of people getting covid twice.
In Michigan, a court decided to allow guns near polling places. Michigan is where the FBI broke up a plot, reportedly from an armed militia, to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As outlined by state and federal authorities, the leader in the kidnapping plot contacted another anti-government group for help and the plot reportedly expanded to the point militia members were actively searching for a place to plant a bomb to distract law enforcement during the kidnapping. Some militia members reportedly wanted to start a civil war.
Is it an accident that the dominant party keeps allowing and attending covid super-spreader events? Are they taking the president’s depiction of covid over the experts? Ben Carson, the brain surgeon the president appointed to head Housing and Urban Development, got Covid after attending one of these events. Studies found that counties that require masks to be worn for close contact have half the covid rate of counties that don’t require masks. Why has the president packed his supporters close together at rallies and discouraged the wearing of masks?
Democrats are more likely to vote by mail, which is why Trump appointed a campaign contributor as Postmaster General. He had numerous mechanical mail sorters removed, destroying some, and mailboxes were yanked by the truckload. You can find video of the reports by shocked postal employees about how they were seeing the mail deliberately slowed to keep mailed ballots from being received in time. Those reports include video of mailboxes on trucks. Different states have different election rules governing their absentee ballots, when they had to be turned in, when the count could begin. A judge ordered mitigation efforts.
You can google or bing video of the caravan of trucks sporting Trump flags as they surrounded and slowed a Joe Biden campaign vehicle travelling from San Antonio to Austin, Texas on Interstate 35. The videos show the trucks attempting to stop the campaign vehicle and hitting another vehicle. Note recent open carry of guns at polling places, roads blocked by Trump-flagged vehicles on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway, jamming the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, another convoy in Virginia. Trump praised them as patriots.
Is this the America you remember and support? When have our major highways ever been blocked by large deliberately inflicted traffic jams to prevent voting? I saw news reports about Florida African Americans complaining about roads being blocked to prevent them from voting back in 2000, during the Bush/Gore election. But those reports came nowhere close to video of the Trump supporters blocking highways. Now the voter suppression efforts have expanded from trying to keep nonwhites from voting, to the suppression of votes by anyone who doesn’t support the party in power.
What kind of America do we want to live in? Do we want politics decided by arms, as it was in pre-World War II Germany, Italy and Spain? Folks, that’s called fascism. We have a long history of terrorism by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups; our own FBI warned us of the recent growth of such organizations. We saw them at Charlottesville, where a young white woman protesting racial injustice was killed by a car driven into the crowd of people demonstrating against white supremacy. We saw the swastikas and other Nazi paraphernalia, the marchers saying “Jews will not replace us,” and Trump saying there were good people on both sides.
If you consider Nazis and white supremacists good people, your world is a different one from mine. We know Trump’s world; the Justice Department sued him and his father Fred and Trump management for racial discrimination in housing. The president’s niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, publicly spoke about her uncle’s many racial slurs; her book is “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Word’s Most Dangerous Man.” Trump came to political prominence falsely accusing President Obama of having a fake birth certificate, despite the release of the birth certificate and the birth announcement in a Hawaiian newspaper. Coming down the escalator to an audience paid to support him, Trump attacked Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers. He has repeatedly insulted and mocked Americans by race, religion, and disability.
ALASKA’S RISING COVID RATE
We determine our covid rate. The covid tidal wave is already crashing on Alaskan medical facilities. Our actions determine how high the tidal wave becomes and how hard it hits.
New York City set up tented medical facilities in Central Park when covid was at its peak. It’s a bit cold in Alaska to do that. Saturday’s KTTU Channel 2 news showed the facilities prepared to take any overflow from the hospitals. The Alaskan Airline Center is an alternate site for Covid patients; the overflow facilities don’t have the thick mattresses of regular hospital beds. Medical staffing is insufficient everywhere because covid is sickening some staff members and has killed a number of doctors and nurses due to Trump’s refusal to invoke the War Powers Act for personal protective equipment and respirators. The covid epidemic requires far more doctors and nurses than usual; there are staff shortages all over the country.
As facilities are strained, how are we going to get durable medical equipment? In the Lower 48, medical volunteers can drive from state to state and heavy medical equipment can be trucked in rapidly. Some Lower 48 hospitals, like Utah, have turned away ambulances because there was nowhere to safely put the patients.
Why do people protect or not protect themselves from a deadly disease according to their political party? The virus doesn’t care how you vote. It can’t live without us, unless it manages to find a bat or other animal to infect. Covid isn’t lethal in bats. But it sickens and kills some animals and numerous people of all ages. It may take a week or more to make someone sick. Business Insider reported a patient who was infectious for 70 days without showing symptoms. Countries who have had the fewest covid deaths and illnesses did it by testing the population and testing and isolating contacts of those who were covid positive whether or not they showed symptoms, because most of the spread is from people who don’t appear sick.
We’re all genetically different; some can fight covid off. But it’s not just a respiratory disease; it can affect the heart and brain and other organs. The more we let it spread, the more strains it will evolve, some more lethal than others. It’s the new pre-existing condition making all insurance programs, government or private, more expensive.
We’ve seen the president repeatedly appear with medical professionals looking like hostages as he contradicts them about covid, even contradicting Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease. The president brags that he’s immune from covid. Check to see how many have gotten Corona Virus Disease 19 more than once. That’s why we have to keep getting flu shots; the virus keeps evolving so we need the latest version to get partial immunity. When we get vaccines and can get a covid shot, we’ll have to keep getting one unless we stop giving the virus more and more chances to evolve.
A few years from now, people are not going to believe that Americans let a new virus get so out of control and still voted for the president and political party that refused to adequately fund the Center for Disease Control, refused to fund the medical researchers who thought covid 19 would soon make the jump to humans, who got rid of the White House pandemics office that Obama established, and whose members repeatedly refuse to wear the masks that would help protect them and help protect the public.
People cheered when our mayor, embarrassed by a sex scandal, resigned. I understand that everyone’s tired of covid restrictions. We are a free people; our roots are rebellion. But Mayor Berkowitz was trying to keep us safe and keep our medical facilities from be0ing overwhelmed. So, Alaska, how far are we going to choose to let covid spread?
THE PRESS
The news showed Trump supporters surrounding various places where ballots were being counted, scaring people who volunteered their time for the difficult task of counting votes, and risked their lives and health in the middle of a pandemic. One went into hiding when falsely accused of destroying a ballot; the counting process is videotaped and the pro-Trump crowds could have safely stayed home and watched it on line.
It sounds terribly patronizing to talk about “low-information voters.” But many are deliberately misinformed, for example, by the Russian bots and trolls that ply the internet, that appear to be legitimate news sources.
Back during Watergate, people got their news primarily through mainstream journalism. Responding to actual evidence of abuse of power, Republican officeholders told Nixon he’d be impeached if he didn’t resign. He resigned.
Conservatives now have their own news sources. Readers can check out the Murdoch publications in England and Australia. An immigrant from Australia, he became a naturalized American citizen in order to own broadcasting facilities in America, where his network Fox News rails against immigration. Trump will speak to the network established by billionaire Rupert Murdoch to deliver news or opinion slanted toward Murdoch’s interests. You can read the book The Man Who Owns the News: Inside the Secret World of Rupert Murdoch by award-winning Vanity Fair writer Michael Wolff. Lots of investigative reporting fills other books on the Murdoch publications.
Fox News viewers were able to get relatively straight news from Sheppard Smith, who’s left the network, and from Chris Wallace, who’s still there and is the son of famous CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace. But most of Fox News programming is their opinion hosts. I stopped watching them long ago; I want opinion based on facts, not opinion based on opinion based on air, or opinions that repeatedly contradict the facts.
Committing true journalism is hard; you have to repeatedly check sources and being an imperfect human being, you will make some mistakes. But you correct them, and you know that if you’re careless, you risk your job.
SOCIALIZED MEDICINE
We all have experiences that influence our opinions. So let me tell you mine. My father railed against “socialized medicine.” At 6 foot 3 inches, with the build of a football player, he had the pale skin of his English/Celtic heritage, and wavy hair that was almost black. At one costume party, he came as Superman, and he definitely looked the part.
But during my third year of college, Superman was gone. In coma due to the cancer that started deep in his brain, his body was wasting away at a veterans’ hospital, where he was put after the crushing medical bills of the unsuccessful surgery that blessedly put him in coma after his brain swelled against his skull. Business owners, my parents had had their own health insurance policies. The first was cancelled shortly before my mother’s hysterectomy. The group insurance they belonged to disbanded and my parents, working too hard in their business, hadn’t found another policy when Dad began showing personality changes.
The bills for the first month were $17,000, enough at the time to buy a house. My mother was figuring out how fast she could sell stuff. The airplane went; I asked her if she was sure she wanted to sell it. She’d learned to fly in case Dad had a heart attack while piloting it, then got interested enough to win an air race; both parents used the plane for the Civil Air Patrol. When my horse came home without me, Dad raced to the little Ajo, Arizona airport and flew over the Sonora desert looking for me. Crooked feet crammed into the western boots recommended for riding in a western saddle, I had been unhappily trudging through the desert. A member of the hastily-assembled search party found me crossing a dirt road, almost back to the corral belonging to a previous neighbor, a horse trader who helped a horse-crazy 11-year-old get her own horse.
The plane went. My mother said it reminded her too much of Dad and if she ever wanted to fly again she’d buy another. She never did. Can’t remember how much else she sold. The only reason my family didn’t go bankrupt is that my father was a veteran. His brother, also a veteran, suggested the veterans’ hospital, so Dad, still in coma, was moved there. Mom continued to run the family business in Ajo while commuting to Phoenix to check on Dad, and grieved that he wasn’t cared for as well there as he was cared for in the Phoenix hospital.
But that financial option available to us, that kept us from bankruptcy, is no longer a veterans’ benefit. Corporations have learned to buy politicians through campaign donations and even write legislation through organizations such as ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council). When corporations and millionaires are subsidized less is left for everyone else.
So I have a rather different view of “socialized medicine.” Capitalism is what my parents practiced. They worked hard, my mother as a teacher, my father in the copper mine, until they saved enough to start their business. As a team they successfully ran it and gave us an upper middle class income that allowed their plane and my horse. I feel if my parents could run their business without government subsidies, oil companies should do the same, and clean up their own messes. What the oil companies have is socialism of the private sector; their profits over the years have been huge, especially in Alaska, where they earn a higher percentage of profit than in any other state or country. Readers can check Bill Wielechowski’s office about that Alaska state senator’s valiant attempts to get Alaskans a fair price for our oil. His staff can refer you to the Norwegian system and how they get so much more for their oil than Alaska does.
Health care? That’s a necessity, so capitalism doesn’t work well. One of the best writers I know told our writing group about the private hospital she worked for. A manager fired janitors and used the money for pretty plants and decorating to attract customers. With insufficient janitors, the infection rate shot up.
Most of the world, that part that can afford it, has some level of government sponsored health care, and it’s far less expensive than our system. Unable to get funding for national health insurance through Congress, President Truman made sure while reconstructingpost-World War II Europe that the nations we liberated from Naziism and fascism had affordable health care. Republican President Nixon was ready to support an earlier version of national health insurance; Democrat Ted Kennedy pushed for more, and the compromise fell through. The Clintons tried to get national health insurance, and were walloped by the “Harry and Louise” ads put on by the insurance industry.
Obama finally got the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) passed, and supposedly pro-life Republicans are still in court trying to get rid of it right in the middle of a pandemic, where covid will be the new pre-existing condition.
Long before “socialist” was an insult, Revolutionary War patriot Dr. Joseph Warren had the contract with the City of Boston to provide medical care for the indigent. Our founders knew what some have forgotten: if infectious disease isn’t stopped everyone’s at risk. Back then abortion was legal, if you could afford it; people controlled reproduction through abstinence. Meaning it wasn’t controlled and numerous women died in childbirth. Dr. Warren’s close friend Paul Revere had sixteen children; eight from his first wife, who died after a difficult birth, as did the baby. At the time of Revere’s famous ride he had married his second wife. Dr. Warren’s wife died after producing five children; at the time of his death he had a fiancé. He died from a British bullet at the Battle of Bunker (Breed’s) Hill; his body was exhumed nine months later and identified by Paul Revere, who recognized the dentistry he had used for Warren’s teeth. Other patriots helped support Warren’s orphaned children. Thomas Jefferson’s beloved first wife is believed to have died from the complications of childbirth after producing six children. He then took as his “mistress” Sally Hemings. Born of an enslaved African, Hemings was ¾ white and, having the same father as Jefferson’s wife, resembled her.
Our founders pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to the serious business of gaining their freedom from the world’s most powerful empire. They would be utterly incredulous that we came so close to squandering it, as Americans choose to devote their leisure to sports and entertainment and not the serious business of being an informed citizen. Some people don’t have much choice; both parents are trying to raise their children while working or even working more than one job. Anger at that unfairness helped give us Trump; he promised to “drain the swamp” and bring back good jobs. He promised infrastructure jobs, which he never provided. He passed huge tax cuts for the rich corporations and wealthy individuals; those tax cuts are unsustainable.
Some voted for Trump believing he would keep the stock market high and help their investments. What kind of economy are we going to have, as Covid kills off our scientists, engineers, inventors, doctors, nurses, various mothers and fathers and children, leaving some families bankrupt or with huge hospital bills or jobless? Some of the orphans will be raised by their grandparents or other relatives, or, if none are available, they will fill state shelters until the state pays for foster care or pays for adoptions.
An interesting donor to this year’s Democratic candidates was the Lincoln Project, an organization of Never Trump Republicans. Their members were offended by Trump’s treatment of our military: calling some generals “dopes and babies,” with numerous generals resigning, and his designation of armed forces’ members as losers. They were particularly concerned that Trump didn’t confront Russia’s spymaster and current dictator about the bounties Vladimir Putin was credibly accused of paying Afghanis for dead American soldiers.
Senator Sullivan responded to Lincoln Project and other ads by pointing to his support for the oil industry. We all love our perm fund. Our unofficial state prayer is “God give us another Prudhoe Bay; we promise not to ___ it away this time.” Dr. Al Gross, originally running as an independent but listed on the ballot as a Democrat due to his support by the Democratic party, had a candidacy supported by anti-Pebble Mine fishermen and the Lincoln Project.
We’ve seen the political ads sneering at “climate change” or “global warming,” and accusing Dr. Al Gross of being a California liberal. Those of a certain age remember a California where the smog was 90% air pollution from vehicles, not smoke from raging wildfires destroying or threatening entire cities. They remember an Australia before raging wildfires swept through killing so many koalas the species is threatened with eventual extinction due to lack of genetic diversity. They remember a colder Alaska, where Portage Glacier calved beautiful blue icebergs that floated in the lake, that you could walk to during the winter after the lake froze.
As glaciers continue to disappear from the world’s high mountains, rivers become uncertain: raging torrents when the snow quickly melts, flooding areas like Texas and Louisiana. States where water is needed, like California and my native state, Arizona, have had years of drought. In those states, some of the desert temperatures rival those in the Sahara. In northern Africa, the mighty Nile still flows; other mighty rivers once emptied into the Mediterranean. Rome’s enemy Carthage once had wheat fields where now there is only sand. It takes radar imagery to see the paths of the ancient, no longer flowing rivers.
What kind of world do we want to live in: one with a Pax Americana, where we support human rights and personal freedom and a free press all over the world? Or one where our president makes excuses for the Saudi prince credibly accused of sending a hit team to murder and dismember a critic of the Saudi government, a Saudi dissident whose children were American citizens? Google or Bing the story of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi. The organization Khashoggi founded, Democracy for the Arab World, and his fiancee filed a lawsuit under the 1991 Torture Victim Protection Act.
My favorite quote of the Trump period was by NBC/MSNBC foreign correspondent Richard Engel. He said that other countries saw that America had a strongman who was consolidating power to himself and his family, a situation that has happened in country after country that has fallen to autocracy. Our allies feared that if Trump got another term it would prove that America had lost its freedom, that we would no longer be the “lodestar for democracy and the shining city on a hill . . . but the democratic institutions and a free press that was relentless and got better over four years were able to unseat him, push him aside legally.” Engel’s impression is that American democracy will cure the Trump abuses of power and come back stronger than before.
My former political party followed a dangerous pied piper. Pro-Trump officeholders have no excuse for refusing to check the virus that is sickening and killing Americans, destroying our economy, orphaning children. They allowed the separation of children from their parents as a policy of deliberate cruelty in an attempt to make a browning America whiter. They have no excuse for the condition they’ve put our country in, for refusing to protect us, for allowing our enemy Vladimir Putin to be the puppet master to a president. Trump’s on video saying he believed Putin over our national security agencies. Our two senators and one representative to Congress have really good health insurance paid for by American taxpayers, and enough personal wealth that covid is far less a threat to them and their families than it is to those of modest means.
What kind of Alaska and what kind of America do you want for yourself and your children? One where families struggle with insurmountable debt from fighting covid, or one where families are free to spend their resources as they wish?
-30-
You can find the author’s other commentaries on the Anchorage Press website or lois gilbert muck rack. “A Modest Proposal” focuses on immigration, the beginning of our nation, and human rights. Trump’s threat to national security and human rights are covered in “Trump’s love affair with Russia presents a threat to Alaska” and “Anti-China rhetoric fails to stop American COVID-19 deaths.“ “Climate and the Affairs of Men” covers the science of climate. “Guns, Germs and Steel – updated,” deals with germs’ role in conquest and covid’s origins. The author of these commentaries has taught history for the University of Alaska and worked as a full-time journalist. She has an M.A. and extended major in history, a major in journalism, and the equivalent of a minor in political science.