The news about the so-called Alaska COVID Alliance was not that Mayor Dave Bronson spoke, but that he hid his advance involvement from the public.
In a video from the event posted on the Alaska Republican blog, but muted on the Alaska COVID Alliance website, Bronson said, “For political reasons, we didn’t want my fingerprints all over it.”
He was involved from the start. He said his personal doctor “came to my staff and said this group needs to come up here and speak.”
One member of the invited group of contrarians, a Texas eye doctor who promotes the use of hydroxychloroquine, made Bronson’s role clear.
“This all came together in less than a week,” Dr. Richard Urso said, adding that the local organizers and Bronson did not want the public to know their names. Urso introduced Bronson as a “true patriot.”
“I don’t want to say this because maybe he doesn’t want me to say this, but he’s probably the reason we were able to make this happen,” Urso said of Bronson. “I’d say he’s helped organize a lot of what’s happening behind the scenes.”
Bronson, who is not a scientist, ate dinner with the invited guests the night before and said it was an important meal. “I’m just here to tell you after a long dinner and meeting last night with these folks, this is the best science available.”
It’s not the best science available. It’s disinformation about vaccines, masks and other health measures supported by most doctors, hospitals and health care experts. But it’s what Bronson wanted to hear. At least twice members of the crowd yelled, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is code for “Fuck Joe Biden.”
“I’m not Brandon,” Bronson said both times, laughing.
Bronson, who is also not an historian, claimed he is on the right side of history.
“History, I think, is going to judge these doctors, these professionals very, very well,” said Bronson. “It’s gonna to judge other folks, including health care professionals, quite poorly. I just decided I was gonna be on the right side of history on this.”
After I wrote about this on my blog, Bronson’s PR man sent statements to Alaska news organizations claiming the mayor did absolutely nothing to help organize this event.
The anonymous promoters said the planning was done by medical professionals, but there is no doubt Bronson helped make this event a reality.
This requires more investigation, like the unapproved and unproven treatments endorsed by the speakers Bronson invited to Anchorage.
The recording of Bronson’s remarks to the session, posted by the so-called alliance, muted the first two minutes and 50 seconds of the mayor’s remarks, in which he mentioned his fingerprints and how his personal doctor made a pitch to the mayor’s staff to get the fringe doctors an Alaska audience.
But someone forgot to tell GOP blogger Suzanne Downing, who posted the full audio of Bronson’s remarks.
As a candidate, Bronson said that if there was a pandemic, it ended in the summer of 2020. Now, he says there is a pandemic and that China is happy to see it.
“Chinese government treats this, this is an intentional thing. It’s to separate Americans from Americans based on whatever they can find. It creates friction in society and I’m just trying to reduce that friction and not do mandates. And let just people exercise their free will.”
“Once we get on the mandate path we open up a Pandora’s Box that we’re not gonna be able to close again because it conditions us to think that local government officials like mayors can stand up to tell you to put something on your face or something in your arm.”
Bronson said he “may have made a couple mistakes, removing a plexiglass shield or something like that, but that’s a different issue.”=
He said he has been called anti-vaccine, anti-mask, but he’s just anti-mandates. “Mandates actually create a very corrosive influence in our society.”
“That’s why I don’t want my name on it,” he said of the event he helped organize.
“Mandates are hurting us,” he said.
He never mentioned the corrosive influence of hundreds of deaths of Alaskans and thousands of hospitalizations that have hurt us far more than mandates to wear a mask or get a safe vaccination.