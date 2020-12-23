Be sure to check AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all events and even more information! Weekly calendar gets emailed out each Wednesday with updates & news. 👍
Thursday December 24th
Floaters (Big Lake) – Steve in the Box Karaoke 7:30p-11:30p
Friday December 25th
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
Saturday December 26th
Dimond Center Mall – Free Skating on Boxing Day 12p-5p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's 2021 Countdown KICKOFF PARTY 10p-3a
Sunday December 27th
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots w/ Dat Kid Shawn 3p-5p
AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – Christmas Potluck & Swing Dancing 5p-9p
Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p
Monday December 28th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Tuesday December 29th
Alaska Dance Promotions – Kizomba Workshop 7:30p-8:30p
Wednesday December 30th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10:30a-11a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p