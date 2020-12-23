Be sure to check AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all events and even more information! Weekly calendar gets emailed out each Wednesday with updates & news. 👍

Thursday December 24th  

Floaters (Big Lake) – Steve in the Box Karaoke 7:30p-11:30p

Friday December 25th 

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

Saturday December 26th 

Dimond Center Mall – Free Skating on Boxing Day 12p-5p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's 2021 Countdown KICKOFF PARTY 10p-3a

Sunday December 27th 

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots w/ Dat Kid Shawn 3p-5p

AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – Christmas Potluck & Swing Dancing  5p-9p

Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p

Monday December 28th   

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

   

Tuesday December 29th    

Alaska Dance Promotions – Kizomba Workshop  7:30p-8:30p

Wednesday December 30th    

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime  10:30a-11a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p-11:30p

