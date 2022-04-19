Dear Oskar,
How do we stay tethered to hope and create momentum in a world that feels like it’s coming apart at the seams?
—Untethered
Thanks for this question. I have had a lot of people asking me about this lately. As a human race, we have all been going through so much in the last few years: a pandemic, job loss, disconnection, death, kids missing school, weddings canceled, and so on. The United States is being pulled apart by political lines. The UK is pulling away from Europe. There’s a war in Ukraine, along with more shootings here at home. So, of course, you would feel untethered. There is a lot of, as you said, “coming apart.”
To answer your question, I can only share an experience that brought me profound inner peace. This experience gave me the understanding that keeps me anchored in the knowledge that chaos has the potential to be a breaking-open moment—a good thing. I’ve learned that if a person is open to it, a moment like that can lead to an inner journey where the outcome is a more peaceful life, regardless of what is happening on the outside. Sort of like, when a Tsunami is happening, all sea life goes down deep to keep themselves safe in the storm.
I grew up in what I can only describe as a war zone as a child. For 17 years, I lived in constant fear of my mother’s violent outbursts. As the youngest of four, I was always running for cover. My only means of safety—hiding—was a survival skill I took into my adult life. Hope was what got me through my childhood, but hope was not my friend. I always would hope my mother wouldn’t rage; hope I could get out of my house someday; hope I could get away from what was happening. On and on and on it went, even after I left my home.
I brought that fear from my childhood (PTSD) into everything I did—every job, relationship, and anything else in my life. I was on constant alert. My creativity, which I believed I didn’t have, was used for figuring out how to hide, so I didn’t have to deal with my reality.
Luckily, I finally hit my bottom. I had been overdoing, overworking, overgiving, and trying to keep my life free from “something bad happening” after my first miscarriage. The unstable ground I had been living upon began to tumble down. I had nowhere to run anymore and finally had to face myself.
I stopped looking at life from the outside (I got off all social media, news, and TV) and started looking at my own life. I let go of hope and stood squarely in the middle of all my pain. Instead of hiding, I went through every war (every battle with family and friends), every political battle (“I’m right, you’re wrong”), and every loss I had ever had. It was painful, only because I had waited so long to go through it— kind of like letting the mail pile up and having to go through thousands of letters all at once. But with each wound that began to heal, my need for hope was replaced with acceptance and faith. Acceptance helped me understand life on life’s terms. I could accept what it was bringing me (both good and bad), knowing that there was something bigger to learn. I let go of the belief that I had grown up with, which was, “These things shouldn’t happen.” That belief only made me feel ashamed when things did happen. As I healed, I realized I had the power to change my world. That helped me realize I could help change the world around me.
I could replace the rightness and wrongness of my childhood by giving everyone the respect to have their own opinions. I could replace the bullying and violence of my childhood by speaking from a place of kindness and compassion toward others.
Hope was replaced by faith. I learned that going through what I didn’t want to go through brought me the true joy and safety I had been searching for. The more peace I cultivated in my heart, the easier my life became. It’s not that the challenges went away (because there have been many), and I am sure there will be more. But navigating them became more manageable. I now have faith that no matter what, I will come out stronger and wiser. Now, I ride these moments as if I am a sailor in the ocean, knowing there will be rough waters but that I will be a better sailor because of it.