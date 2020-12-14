'Twas the night before Inauguration, when all thro’ the White House
Not a sycophant was stirring, not even Steven Miller, the louse;
The booby traps were all placed round the House with much care,
In hopes that Joe and Kamala wouldn’t be aware;
The majority were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of new hope danc’d in their heads,
And Cruella in her fur, and Donny in his red cap,
Had just turned off Faux Noise for a long winter's nap—
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
Donny sprang from his golden bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the bunker he ran scared like a flash,
Tore open the doors, and looked for his cash.
The moon on the breasts of Cruella made her wake real slow,
Gave way to her fear that Donny left her and she’d nowhere to go;
When, what to Donny’s tiny racist eyes should appear,
But his Cabinet, and eight tiny members in fear,
With a little old VP, so white and with a fly on his head,
He knew in a moment he might be quite dead.
More vapid his swamp dwellers then they came,
And St. Mike whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
"Now! Barr, now! Perdue, now! Munchkin and Ross,
"On! Azar, On! Carson, on! Pompeo, and DeVoss;
"To the top of the porch! To the top of our fake wall!
"Now dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!"
As weak minds that before his demented rallies cry,
When they meet with BLM and Antifa, shout y’all must die;
So up to White House the lame ducks they flew,
With the sleigh full of more traps, fake Covid cures and St. Mike, too:
And then in a twinkling, he heard on the roof
Where were the deceptions, election fraud and the proof?
As Donny drew in his head, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Mike came with a bound:
He was dress'd all in white, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnish'd with lies and soot;
A bundle of forementioned crap was flung in his sack,
And he wore a polo shirt: “At least in 2024 I’ll be back!”
His eyes—how they glowed pink! The fly on his head, how scary,
His cheeks were ashen, his nose like a fairy;
His droll little mouth was lined with white teeth all in a row,
And the hair on his head was as white as the snow;
The stump of a fly he held tight in his teeth,
And the flies’ buddies encircled his head like a wreath.
He had an inscrutable face, and very round fanny
That made him look like “Mother”, which was really uncanny:
He was pasty and drawn, a right scary old elf,
And Donny laughed when he saw him in spite of himself;
A swat at the flies that encircled his head
Soon gave all to know that he wasn’t quite dead.
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And placed all his booby traps, as ever the jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose, invited Donny to exit the House
And then giving a nod, told Donny why don’t you just leave the spouse.
They hopped in the sleigh, to the Cabinet gave a whistle,
And away they all flew, and laughed cause they broke all the crystal:
But Cruella heard Donny exclaim, ere they drove out of sight—
Happy Inauguration to all, we’ll be back in 24 to cause some more blight!