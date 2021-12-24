‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro’ the land
The non-vaxxers were stirring, protest masks in hand;
The maskless were celebrating in bars without care,
In hopes that St. Omicron wouldn’t be there;
The vaccinated were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of an endemic danced in their heads,
And Covid in her crown, and Delta in red cap,
Had just turned off their ventilators for a long winter’s nap—
When out in the streets there arose such a clatter,
Delta sprang from the bed to see what’s the matter.
Away to the window he oozed with a grudge,
Tried opening the shutters, and they just wouldn’t budge.
The moon on the breasts of new victims in the snow,
Gave the luster of mid-day to the devastation down below;
When, what to his rheumatoid eyes should appear,
But a miniature sleigh, and eight sickly reindeer,
With a little pink virus, so deadly and drawn,
He knew in a moment it must be St. Omicron.
More dangerous than ivermectin they came,
And St. Omicron whistled, shouted, and called out by name:
“Now! Alpha, now! Beta, now! Gamma and Zeta,
“On! Epsilon, on! Iota, on! Eta and Theta;
“To the top of the clinic! To the top of the hospital!
“Now wipe away! Wipe away! Wipe away the spittle”
As false cures that before the wild pandemic cry,
When they meet with that cure, say go ahead-die;
So up to clinics the Covids they flew,
With the sleigh full of mutant variants and St. Omicron, too:
And then in a twinkling, Delta heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each diseased hoof.
With hands on his head, and was turning around,
Down the flu St. Omicron came with a bound:
He was dress’d all in pink, from his top to his bottom,
And thought to himself I’ve just about got ’em;
A bundle of fake cures were flung on his back,
And he looked like a false huckster opening his sack;
His eyes—how they burned! His lungs: how useless,
His cheeks were like ashes, his mouth so toothless;
His cruel little mouth was drawn up so faux,
And the drool on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a victim he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke of its’ cremation was seen down beneath.
He had a mean face, and a little speckled belly
That shook when he infected, like really old jelly:
He was chubby and plump, a right scary old elf,
And Delta cringed when he saw him in spite of himself;
A blink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave all to know that we have much to dread.
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
To take away life; then turned like a jerk,
And laying a swab inside of his nose
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.
He sprung to the sleigh, to the viruses gave a whistle,
And away they all flew, like shrapnel from a missile:
But Delta heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight—
Happy Holidays y’all, I’ll be back with more blight!