New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and with the excitement of the 2020 dumpster fire finally coming to an end also comes the realization that not much is going to change overnight. With hunker down orders still in effect, many of us will be ringing in the new year at home rather than turning up and dancing the night away at our favorite watering hole. The hospitality industry is so grateful for the support the community has shown us this past year and the patience you’ve given us through the ever changing city mandates. You’ve gone out of your way to bring our meals home to your families, some of you have left generous tips to try and help us recoup some loss as a result of slow business, and you’ve shared our company’s posts to help us get the word out about the creative things we are doing to lean into this less than ideal economic situation. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and while I don’t ever make it a point speak for everyone in the industry, I think this time it’s safe for me to say, “Thank you, from all of us!”
This holiday, I urge everyone to consider another industry that has been crippled this year by Covid-19. For many more years than any of us have been alive, bars have relied on the entertainment industry to set the mood in our establishments. Quite frankly, we couldn’t do what we do without them. We bring in live music, DJ’s, karaoke, burlesque shows, drag bingo, and more to enhance your experiences and keep the parties new and exciting every weekend. We partner up with our friends in the entertainment industry to host charity events that give back to the community annually, especially around the holidays. This year the entertainment industry that has been all but lost in the pandemic shuffle and the most recognizable faces in the industry are likely those struggling the hardest with little to no media coverage and next to no relief from the state or federal government.
On March 20, 2020, Anchorage went into a “Hunker Down” order to curb the spread of the virus and give hospitals time to prepare for the worst. Without warning, thousands of performers were left without work and without resources to access. Unlike those of us in the hospitality industry, entertainers are largely gig workers who do not collect payroll checks. This meant that these working, tax-paying citizens were unable to collect unemployment the conventional way because they are predominantly self-employed.
The “luckiest” among these groups were able to access state unemployment pandemic relief after six weeks or longer of living with no income whatsoever. Many turned to social media live stream events to help put food on the table for their families but worried about impending eviction if help did not come soon. Unfortunately, it is much more difficult to pay an electric bill with the tips from a live stream than it is with a guaranteed check from a venue, especially with the much lower turnout.
Established entertainers weren’t the only ones struggling. College graduates with degrees in music, dance, and other performing arts were missing their hard-earned graduation ceremonies to enter a no-longer-existent work force with the heavy burden of student loans on their shoulders. Many were forced to return home to wait out the storm, taking work in unskilled fields to make ends meet.
As summer drew nearer and the city slowly began to reopen, a few lucky entertainers were able to take on jobs at outdoor events. This was a slow trickle back to sustainability but a light at the end of a long tunnel. On August 28, emergency order version 2 brought that trickle to a screeching halt. The prohibition of amplified music, dance, and entertainment became the source of many “Footloose” references that overshadowed and undermined the severity of the situation for the real life people affected by the newest city mandate. Another slap in the face to those that were once the highlight of our date nights, girls nights, wild weekends, and breaks from our daily routines.
It wasn’t until November, eight months into the pandemic response, that the city finally authorized the release of CARES act funding to the entertainment industry. Anchorage based entertainers were required to provide proof of loss of income, a difficult task for anyone that is a gig worker, and then entered into a literal lottery for selection. Only 100 Anchorage entertainers that met the criteria were eligible to receive assistance. This completely excluded entertainers that were prevented from starting their careers at all.
With so many challenges and changes around every corner, the people that brought us so much joy, week after week, have gone mostly unnoticed and have received almost no help from the city that has prevented them from working almost the entirety of the past year. This New Year’s Eve, while you’re treating yourself to some first class take-out from your favorite Anchorage eatery, put on your finest glitter blazer and tune in to a live stream show from your favorite local artist — and maybe just for fun, for the most authentic home-bar experience, throw a dollar in their Venmo tip jar every time you pour a cocktail.