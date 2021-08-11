To hear Kelly Tshibaka describe her family history, her parents moved to Alaska in the summer of 1975 and were homeless. But Alaska was a land of opportunity during that pipeline boom year and they fought their way out of poverty and into the middle class.
“Life wasn’t always easy for us though. For a while my parents were even homeless,” Tshibaka said in her first campaign video.
Four years before Tshibaka was born, her parents camped out for a short time in a tent in a campground in Russian Jack Springs in Anchorage. Bill and Michele Hartline married on Aug. 18, 1975.
They “honeymooned in Russian Jack Springs in the small tent where they lived,” according to a 2015 newspaper story in Kenai on their 40th anniversary.
“Homeless and happy, Bil promised to someday buy Michele a crystal chandelier. It now hangs in their retirement home in Nikiski,” the anniversary story said.
Michele’s mother had a teaching degree from California State University, Northridge and taught elementary education in the Los Angeles School district for 22 years, while her father had a doctorate in education from USC and was a retired principal.
Bill’s mother worked in World War II building P-47s in an Indiana factory, spent 17 years at Montgomery Ward and retired at 62.
Late last year Tshibaka began making the homeless claim a central part of the biography that she relates in her campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, saying her family’s story is a “homeless to Harvard” fairy tale.
Right-winger Jim Minnery embellished the homeless tale in February on his radio show and podcast. “She went from being homeless when she first arrived in Alaska with her parents, living in a tent, to Harvard Law School. It’s a very inspiring journey.”
My twin brother camped out in a tent during part of the summer of 1974 outside of Fairbanks, where the housing shortage was worse than it was in Anchorage. Like many other young people who spent some time in a tent in Alaska, he would never have invented a story about being homeless.
At the time the “for rent” section of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner classified ads often featured a pitch by Alaska Tent & Tarp claiming a cozy white canvas home was ideal for the “frontier living of ‘75.” There was a two-bedroom house not far from downtown where 45 people shared the space and slept in shifts. Another house had 26 bunks.
Lots of people camped in tents and slept on spare couches and in hallways during those hectic years in Alaska.
At times, when Tshibaka talks to right-wing interviewers, they portray her homeless talking point as a sign of virtue, which is what Steve Doocy of Fox News did in a fawning March 30 exchange.
“Your parents were homeless for a while, living out of a tent. And yet from these very humble circumstances you have been able to work your way to a point where you’re now able to help other people,” Doocy said.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon did something similar on his show “War Room,” after she mentioned her family’s humble origins.
‘Your parents were homeless?” Bannon asked. “Walk me through that.”
“In Alaska they just, there was a time when they had nothing.And they lived in a tent. I saw a picture of this tent. I’d heard the stories. But then I saw a picture of this tent. It only had one side. So I think it was more like a tarp than a tent. I think they oversold it a little bit,” Tshibaka said.
Bannon was amused and impressed. “Please tell me they didn’t go through an Alaska winter. This was one of the great Alaska summers they lived in the tent?”
“I just want to be honest that I think it’s always a little bit winter in Alaska,” she said. “Our summers kind of plateau in the 70s. People here in the Lower 48 would wear coats in that weather.”
“They did not go into winter,” she said, deciding the tent “wasn’t going to work for them.”
Bannon asked his so-called “posse” to check out her website.
But Tshibaka said something different in February to Minnery and another right-wing podcast about how long her parents stayed in a tent, claiming they went “well into winter.”
“After many months of living into winter and getting really sick, they decided that they needed to move into something better, she said on Minnery’s radio show.
“We are literally a family that went from homeless to Harvard,” Tshibaka told Minnery, a slogan she also tried out with other right-wing groups.
The homeless story is an exaggeration that borders on fabrication. Her parents weren’t homeless. They were campers in the town that began as Alaska’s tent city.