Untitled design - 1




The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law that Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and the late Rep. Don Young crossed party lines to support a year ago has already brought nearly $3 billion to Alaska, but Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka said she would have opposed the bill because there’s not enough money in it for Alaska.

“But this so-called infrastructure bill, it just gives Alaska crumbs. It’s really more like the anti-Alaska bill,” Tshibaka said on Nov. 8, 2021. “It’s the Green New Deal masquerading as infrastructure.”



Tags

Load comments