In 1905 there was a short story published by O. Henry. The Gift of the Magi has become one of the most endearing stories about giving others gifts during the holidays. The story is the tale of Della Young who discover she does not have the finances to buy her husband a gift. She ends up selling her hair to buy her husband Jim a platinum chain for his pocket watch. That evening she confesses that she sold her hair to buy the gift. Her husband gives her a set of ornate combs that she cannot use anymore because her hair is so short. Jim then confesses that he sold his pocket watch to buy the combs. The couple is left with useless gifts, but the realization of how far they are willing to go to express their love for one another is priceless.
With the pandemic of 2020 and the amount of people that have been laid off or otherwise had their finances severely altered, gift-giving this season may feel a little different. Not a lot of people will be able to splurge on extravagant gifts for family and friends. It may be the best we can do is just to buy each other necessary items, or even just handmade presents. Others may decide to just give up on their own comforts for a couple months to sacrifice and be able to afford to be able to give something. If you pay attention you can usually discover what someone needs, not just what they might want.
For many of us during the pandemic, simple self-care services were the first thing to go. Giving yourself a quarantine haircut, or dying our own roots became a thing for everyone. For months we were not able to go to a salon at all, and now with locations being able to open again they must restrict the amount of people allowed in, or take more time in between clients to make sure for even more sanitization than they have ever had to worry about before. As a result, many people have not been able to get in with their stylist or esthetician.
This town has many salons that people can choose from and each of them have a different type of client that they would be best for. The ladies at Salon Demitri have perfected both simple cuts and styles as well as the more high-end types of services that will really make someone feel special. From color correction and extensions to lash services and fills, the glamour that people feel from the time you walk in the door will only be amplified by the time a person leaves feeling like every day is a special day. Cristi, Sabrina and Kelsey each have their own unique styles and are happy to accommodate new clients and are offering specials throughout the month of December.
Kelley Cuts on Tudor and C Street is a newer location, but they have gone in a very specific direction with many of their styles. With a barber style focus they are the perfect spot for anyone in your life that may enjoy shorter haircuts. This modern salon also has an on-staff esthetician and waxer, and master stylist Shawn McLyons is proficient in both barber styles as well as longer hair with a specialty in color and updo’s. The team at Kelley cuts bring a unique new style to the world of beauty in Anchorage.
Salon DaVinci off of 36th Avenue has an entirely different focus and has worked to become the most earth-friendly and organic salon in town. Through recycling, reducing, and reusing, Jen Bersch and her staff have gotten rid of 95% of waste in the salon. They also offer a refill bar and donate all glass bottles to Blue Market. Their focus goes beyond waste and they use as few chemicals as possible to become more earth friendly.
Other ways that you can help someone with their own self-care this season is to get them a massage or healing class from The Alaska Institute of Oriental Medicine, Acupuncture, and Massage Therapy. The institute offers gift cards for all services and classes, including admission to the academy for those they may be looking to pursue a new career in healing arts. The 11-month course has shown great success with helping their students find work in an entirely new field that can help others heal.
Another effect of the pandemic is that people are not able to go out to eat dinner or may be sick of cooking at home. You could do some good for your loved ones and local business by getting gift certificates to restaurants. Many locally owned places are keeping in business only through delivery and to-go options. By hiring their own employees to do the deliveries many people who do not have the option for unemployment anymore are able to possibly create a small holiday celebration for their families. Getting a gift certificate in the time of a hunker down could be beneficial for all involved. These gift certificates could also be saved for a time when the pandemic is over and you could offer to babysit little ones while exhausted parents can finally go out for a date night.
Other ideas include gift cards for smaller local coffee shops. Aftershock Espresso, BiscuitClub, Dark Horse Coffee, and more could use the support and if you have a coffee lover in your life you could make their day by giving them the opportunity to get through the cold winter days with some added energy. Perhaps just some help in the simplest of ways would be the most beneficial for those you want to spoil or take care of. A gift card to a place like Fred Meyers could be used for food, items needed around the house, gas, or maybe even a bottle of wine for their holiday dinner.
This season is going to be difficult for everyone. We are facing a time when we are used to coming together for celebrations with the knowledge that it is simply not safe to travel, and not safe to congregate. If we are able to think outside of the box when it comes to giving gifts, we might be able to help not only those we care for, but also create a wonderful Christmas for hardworking employees that have already lost so much.
Happy Holidays everyone. We hope yours is filled with some magic.