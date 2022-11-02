Oskar Saville

Oskar Saville

 Oskar Saville




Dear Oskar,

My daughter is getting married, and she wants to invite my sister, whom she is very close to. Many years ago, my sister betrayed me, and I have not spoken with her since. I really don’t want her there. I am torn because I want to make my daughter happy, but I will be miserable if she is there. What should I do?



Tags

Load comments