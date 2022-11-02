Dear Oskar,
My daughter is getting married, and she wants to invite my sister, whom she is very close to. Many years ago, my sister betrayed me, and I have not spoken with her since. I really don’t want her there. I am torn because I want to make my daughter happy, but I will be miserable if she is there. What should I do?
—Torn Between Right and Wrong
--
Dear Torn Between Right and Wrong,
I feel you—I know the pain of resentment all too well. It was a deep hurt, but I believed if I held on to it, I would be safe from it. After all, how many times are we told things like, “Keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer”? On the other hand, when I was growing up, the model I saw in my family was to cut someone off when you’re angry with them. I figured it was the right way.
Much of my anger was towards my mother. I was justified (or so I thought) in holding on to it. She had abused me physically, emotionally, and verbally. I thought I should hold onto my anger so the abuse wouldn’t happen again, but it did. Not only did it not go away, but I was surrounding myself with people similar to my mother and re-experiencing the ABUSE. But then, one day, I heard something that changed my life: “Holding onto resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.”
I had never thought of it that way. Here I was, killing myself by holding my anger over my perceived enemies close to me. I was in a conundrum: If I let go of the anger, how could I keep myself safe?
As I began to notice the anger inside me, I started to acknowledge it really was hurting me. It had taken over me in ways I couldn’t even imagine. It was making my life smaller and more controlled—I was afraid to let people into my life out of fear they might hurt me. I let my voice get smaller so no one would be able to “get me.” The worst part of all was probably the fact that I felt so scared of people when what I really wanted was connection.
I began to meditate and ask the universe for guidance. A few days later, I started to hear, “Forgive them, for they know not what they have done.” I sat with this for a long time, and slowly, as I allowed that idea to move through my anger, I could see it was true: I was human, and I knew there were times I had hurt people, but not on purpose. I was being offered the opportunity to see that my mother and others also did not hurt me on purpose.
I knew that healing and forgiveness must start with me. I started to take responsibility for the moments when I hurt others, and I made amends. Sometimes it was with an apology, and sometimes it was by changing my attitude and behavior toward people and situations.
My life began to grow again, and I was feeling much better. I was ready to forgive my mother. I re-examined our relationship and came to realize my mother did not have any tools to do things differently than she had. It was really that simple. She was not trying to hurt me. She just had no idea what she was doing. The beauty of my experience, it turns out, was that the pain I had felt in my childhood had given me the awareness that things had to change when I had my own children. It made me the gentle, loving mother I am. In feeling my anger and acknowledging the pain, I was able to heal generational trauma for my children and the pain in my heart. I now can love my mother as a fellow human traveling along these roads and give her the same compassion I give to others.
To me, there are two parts of forgiving someone: finding the true gift from the negative experience and knowing when to continue on with the relationship. I have found that sometimes forgiveness means ending a relationship. It doesn’t come from a place of anger, though—if I need a relationship to be loving and supportive and it’s not, I am simply setting that person (and myself) free by no longer asking for something they can’t give.
So as for your sister, I cannot tell you whether to invite her or not. That answer is only known in your own heart. But I would suggest you spend a little time writing down how you feel about her and the betrayal and see if it gives you any clarity. Maybe you’ll find a way to talk to your sister about your relationship, or maybe you’ll find a way to let her go. Either way, I wish you love on this journey of forgiveness—it is not for the faint of heart. But it is for YOUR HEART.