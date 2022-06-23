Last Friday, as what felt like half of the city flocked to Williwaw for Showdown’s Sundown Solstice Festival, I found myself sitting in a dark corner of Koot’s. A lesser-known act, George Michael Reborn, had been the cover story that week, so I felt obligated to forgo the dancey beats of Flosstradamus in favor of classic pop covers. It was the first time in a very long time that I have walked into a room and felt out of place.
As a forced extrovert, I’ve developed an ability to adapt to nearly any environment. But this time, I felt like I was wearing a bright orange safety vest bedazzled with obnoxious blinking lights. Looking back, I’m pretty sure my whole vibe was, “What the fuck am I doing here?”
After almost an hour of sipping water and trying to find a friendly stranger to share a table with, George Michael reincarnated as Robert Bartko took the stage. The instant he shook his butt, a crowd of women rushed the stage and effectively obscured the view from my corner table. By the third song, amid raucous cheering, I womaned up and made my way to the front of the stage. Immediately, one of the women grabbed my hand and spun me around while loudly singing “The Edge of Heaven” to no one in particular. As the song ended, she grabbed another person and did the same thing. Amazingly, she kept it up the entire concert. Like a pollinating honey bee, she spread her happiness throughout the bar one person at a time.
It was a small gesture. Something most people would shake off the instant it ended. But, as I am a sensitive Cancerian, the moment has stuck with me. In truth, it’s funny how the simplicity of extending your hand to someone can draw them in and make them feel included.
That same night, as I was dancing and singing off-key to Michael’s “Father Figure,” Kodiak Pride was fielding hate mail concerning their upcoming Drag Show. At the same time, Soldotna Pride was being inundated with threats of protesters showing up with guns. The day before, a Twitter post by @rnkamala claimed that the 20-year tradition of lighting the iconic Department of Health and Human Services staircase in pride colors was suspended. Started by Christopher Salerno, the display is a tribute to his partner who passed from AIDS in 1996.
Anchorage Health Department Director, Joe Gerace, immediately responded via email, saying, “I am writing to alert you to the fact that you appear to have received some incorrect information.” The Twitter user clapped back, “Well, that was some mighty quick and timely back peddling!”
Alaskan Pride has largely been silenced this year – notably Anchorage Pride, which used to feature a massive festival downtown. There has been a lot of speculation as to what happened, but as a journalist, I can’t help but wonder if the world has become so toxic that the disenfranchised are prioritizing self-preservation over continuing to fight for recognition? And who could blame them? Fighting every single day for the right to express one’s true self would be exhausting, not to mention demoralizing.
Of course, a local alt-weekly can’t fix everything that’s wrong in the world, but we can extend our metaphorical hand. We see you, and we stand with you.