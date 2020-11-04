Packed into a watch party where the red MAGA hats were many and facemasks conspicuously absent, I watched as election results trickled in, pestered repeatedly by the same question: How is it the Democrats can conspire with all of the world’s doctors and scientists to concoct a phony pandemic to make Trump look bad, but can’t just win a goddamned election against him?
In the days that follow, more and more absentee and early votes will come in and it’s still slightly probable that Joe Biden will be headed to the White House and hopefully Donald Trump and half his family will be headed for jail.
But even if that is the outcome, how in the hell did more people than four years ago vote for this entirely incompetent, retrobate human being? It leaves you with a feeling that lands somewhere between infuriated and terrified and gives you this burning desire to walk up to the next person you see and just grab em by the pussy.
Then I took a deep breath, another look around me, and began asking myself another question: Why do I hate Donald Trump so much?
I mean, I’m a white, cis-gendered, heterosexual, able-bodied, tall, dark, handsome alpha-male liked by many and admired by all — why should I be voting against my interests? Why do I get to be frustrated by working class white voters voting against their interests when I’m so hellbent on voting against mine?
Shit, Trumpworld is made for me. Why am I fighting it so hard?
The best part about living in Trumpworld, and indeed the best part about being a modern conservative, is that you don’t have to care about anything.
Just put on that MAGA hat, physically or in spirit, and instantly you don’t have to care about COVID, climate change, education, poverty, social justice, LGBT rights, the national debt, health care, murder hornets — anything.
I take that back, there is one thing conservatives care about — unborn fetuses, which is not something terribly high on my list of things to care about, but when I stop to think about it, what do I actually care about?
Do I really care about the poor, the disenfranchised, the marginalized, the future of the planet, or is it more that I want to feel like I care, or even better, to feel that I’m seen by others as someone who cares?
Hell, at least conservatives have unborn fetuses — even if they go back to not caring about them once they’re legally a person — going for them. What have I got?
Maybe that’s the other thing that’s so frustrating about Trump — since he won’t lift a finger to help anybody and enables all of his followers to give just as few fucks, if not fewer — it leaves more of the burden of caring and doing on me.
Just imagine how convenient and leisurely it will be when all this vote-tallying is over to have Joe Biden in the White House, and when a poor person comes up to me expressing their need, I can say, ‘I voted for Biden. You’re welcome.’
By now it was time to move on from that watch party to another at the home of Senate candidate Al Gross. No one was allowed in the house and there were no TVs outside, so the invited — mostly media and campaign supporters — huddled next to a pair of campfires to stave off the bitter cold. All us good liberals sat shivering at our phones, figuring out the myriad paths Biden still had to 270 the same way we hoped for Hillary late into the night back in 2016.
Even though we were outside, everyone was wearing a mask. Not me though. There’s something about coming from a MAGA-endorsed super-spreader event to make you feel not just impervious to the virus but impervious to caring about anything.
This is us now. These are the choices we’re left with: indoors, sharing a fake virus with maskless masses who don’t care about anything; or outdoors, in the cold, with nothing to warm our cockles but our facemasks and the many, many fucks we give.