The gang of men who are organizing the political assault on Justice Carney remind me of the Taliban. The Taliban will drag a person into the street to publicly punish and humiliate him or her. The goal of this punishment is to provide a lesson in power to all observers: conform or else!
In this case, the Mullahs of the Alaskan Caliphate of Dunleavy want to put the legal community on notice: abide by our religious Fatwas or else.
Let me call this campaign against Justice Carney for what it is: political bullying and nothing more. Don’t fall for their dissembling, their slick disinformation pamphlets or their cheap shots at our secular government from their tax-exempt pulpits.
The Alaskans for Justice Reform or “AJR” is leading the attack on Justice Carney and it is nothing more than a religious crusade thinly disguised as a legal movement.
The AJR has an interlocking directorship with the Alaska Family Council, a group of religious culture warriors who have been a disruptive influence against Alaska’s humanist, secular government for decades now; and that fight incorporates Alaska’s administration of justice.
Alaska’s justice system is not an elective system. The Founders of our state had the wisdom to keep our judiciary out of the reach of politics. Since the role of the judiciary is apolical, they reasoned that the system of appointing judges and justices should be non-political. The Founders decided on a “merit system”, rather than a political system.
Under Alaska’s system, judges (who must now all be attorneys) are appointed by the Governor from a panel of recommendations by the judicial council (http://ajc.alaska.gov/selection/selectlaw.html ), and are then subject to non-retention (http://www.ajc.state.ak.us/retention/retlaw.html ) on a periodic basis. While this makes non-retention “faultless”, Alaska has seen multiple campaigns levied against judges standing for retention.
What is the job of the Judge?
The only sound and rational reason NOT to vote for retention is if the judge is not doing her job. But what exactly IS the job of a judge?
Most people can’t tell you, least of all, a group of culture warriors, what constitutes a Judge or a Justice’s job. This is partly because the public has limited opportunity to observe and consider a judge’s performance. And it’s partly because the average bloke has no interest in that system or its operations.
The Founders of the State decided that a “peer” system of evaluation would work best. Those who understand the judge’s job in the context of the role of the Court are in the best position to evaluate the Judge; those who are regularly interacting with judges (lawyers, law enforcement, employees) are in a position to evaluate a judge. That's the theory, anyway. And the legal community is quite diverse. It even includes members of the AJR and the Alaska Family Council.
The Alaskans for Judicial Reform want to change our Judicial System. They want to be able to ELECT judges. They are working diligently for the day when they will be able to get millions of dollars of Right-Wing Billionaire cash to pour into the election of, say, Retired Lawyer Robert Flint, who is a radical dominionist who serves on the board of the Alaska Family Council.
Flint, who is a spokesman for AJR, shares the same radical ultra-conservative Catholic views as Amy Comey Barrett, the new Court replacement for the late Justice Ginsberg: the Church has an indispensable role to play in civil society and the Court must affirm that role.
Alaska is established as a secular state that is designed to function as a beneficial trust serving the citizens of Alaska. The Judiciary was established to adjudicate disputes among the two political branches and/or the people impacted by the policies of those branches.
The founders of the State of Alaska understood that political decision-making would not be perfect and when unintended consequences might arise from the application of a flawed policy, some standard of legal and Constitutional judgement had to be applied. There is no place for politics in the Judiciary. Justice Carney cannot even defend herself in a campaign-style defense against the disinformation and propaganda being flung at her by the chittering primates in the AJR.
It is the very POLITICAL nature of the legislature and the Executive that causes flawed policies that violate Constitutional protections inherent in our foundation as a State. Only religious activists who wish to “reform” our secular state into a kind of caliphate run by Sultan Dunleavy and the High Mullahs of the Alaska Family Council would fail to see that.
The three decisions cited by the petitioners against the retention of Justice Carney are perfect examples of the Court protecting the People from flawed policies enacted by both the legislature and the Executive in violation of the Constitution.
These are examples of the Alaska Judicial System doing EXACTLY what it is supposed to do.
1. A 2019 Alaska Supreme Court opinion that found a law that restricted Medicaid funding for “medically necessary” abortions would violate constitutional “equal protection” guarantees;
2. Not giving sex offenders who have done their time and rehabilitation a pathway to restore their civil rights to privacy violated their due process;
3. Affirming Governor Walker’s authority to veto dividend payment
Each of these flawed, “politically motivated policies”, by the legislature and the executive needed to be addressed by the Supreme Court.
A policy too narrowly drawn may ignore its effect on the greater whole; a policy too broadly drawn, may ignore the consequences of that policy on a particular group. The job of the court is to balance conflicts arising from poorly-crafted policies in light of the state constitution.
The policies in question, legislative policy, executive policy that limit the rights of Alaskans and an executive veto that affirms the powers of the Executive are being cherry-picked by the Alaskans for Justice Reform for maximum political impact.
Policies that are popular with constituents or satisfying to the makers of those policies can violate the constitution. In the present situation, Justice Carney affirmed that a poor person should have equal protection for her rights to a legal and medically necessary abortion as a rich person; and the Justice found that if “rehabilitation” has any meaning in the context of society, then the civil rights of a rehabilitated person must be restored and not be arbitrarily abridged. And, finally, the constitution gives the Governor the right to veto any budget item. The Permanent Fund Dividend is not an entitlement, nor is it mandated by the constitution, litigious pandering by legislators on behalf of their self-interested constituents notwithstanding.
Despite the clear judicial interest exercised in these three cases, the AJR/Alaska Family Council accuse the Judiciary of “legislating from the bench”. For those who do not read a lot of conservative/Federalist drivel, “legislating from the bench” is a phrase built-in to the muscle-memory of legal punditry. In the present cases, the AJR would be hard-pressed to make a cogent argument as to why this would be the case, but no one in the media bothers to ask them.
The hard truth is that Robert Flint and his posse at the Alaska Family Council (of which he is a Board member) secretly WANT the Courts to legislate, but only if the courts are packed with Federalist activist judges elected by religious advocates like Jim Minnery and the Anchorage Baptist Temple.