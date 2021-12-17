Larry Flynt, pornographer, prankster, and First Amendment crusader died in February of this year. In 1983 he paid a memorable visit to Anchorage.
Larry Flynt built his publishing empire on Hustler magazine, a raunchy version of Playboy. During the course of his career, he delighted in tweaking notable conservative figures with outrageous pranks, all in the name of freedom of speech. In 1978 Flynt survived an assassination attempt by a white supremacist that left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, but that did not stop his publicity grabbing antics. He was sued for libel by the Reverend Jerry Falwell for an ad parody that claimed the evangelist had his first sexual encounter with his mother in an outhouse. The case went to the Supreme Court which ruled in Flynt's favor that satire directed at public figures was protected by the First Amendment.
In 1983 Flynt was facing desecration of flag charges in California for showing up in court wearing a diaper made of an American flag. Ignoring the judge's orders not to leave the state pending trial, Flynt hopped on a plane headed for Alaska a few weeks before Christmas. At the time Anchorage had two daily newspapers and three commercial TV stations, and I was working as a news photographer for KTUU. Flynt alerted the media to come to his hotel suite, as he was going to be arrested by the federal marshals for violating the court orders. What followed when the reporters arrived was one of the most bizarre press conferences ever staged.
Flynt held forth under the blankets of a king-sized bed with two young ladies on either side. Among other members of his entourage were a hired camera crew and a woman wearing a nun's habit. A TV monitor was showing a dark and grainy video that Flynt claimed was a secret recording of then President Reagan receiving oral sex. At one point Flynt and the two ladies ducked under the covers and conducted some simulated orgy activity with squeals of laughter.
The assembled young members of the press gathered in the room sat in somewhat stunned silence, unsure how to react to this event. Flynt was goofing on the media and loving every minute of the joke he was playing on his captive audience. At one point it was announced that it was time for his enema, and Flynt instructed his camera crew to document it. "Oh boy!" said his cameraman with fake enthusiasm. "The enema!"
When Flynt finally got to to the point about the reason for his trip, he said he intended to fly to the Soviet Union. Three months earlier, conservative congressman Larry McDonald died when the Korean Airlines Flight 007 he was on was shot down after accidentally wandering into Soviet airspace. Flynt said when he flew over the area where McDonald was shot down, he would jump out of the plane without a parachute. "My mission is to bring peace on earth."
Eventually two burly marshals arrived to take Flynt into custody. He excused himself and went into another room to change his clothes. He emerged wearing a full Santa Claus suit and beard. The marshals wheeled him out of the room and down the hallway. I stayed ahead of them filming the procession as we got on an elevator. One of the marshals looked over and said "Hey, you can't be here." I got out, and as the doors closed, with a twinkle in his eye, Larry Flynt disappeared into the cold December night. Merry Christmas Santa, and peace on earth.