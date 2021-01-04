The Time to Get Rid of Trump is NOW- Invoke the 25thAmendment NOW
As Trump descends into a world where he may actually believe that he has won the election (in which case he may not actually be “lying” but is living a world of self-delusion), it has become very apparent that he is a danger to not only the republic but also an existential danger to humanity. Much has been written about how Trump is a threat to “democracy” and that we only have 17 days (or so, depending on when this is read) until Inauguration Day, January 20, to be rid of Trump. But what if the “new normal” keeps escalating to more Trump inspired domestic violence and despotism?
All ten former Secretaries of Defense have warned of a possible military coup in the United States. As author Susan Glasser has stated, “The very worrisome question is why all 10 living former Secretaries of Defense, including Esper and Matiss, chose to speak out now. What is the scenario they are worried about?” When these individuals tell Trump not to involve the military in election disputes, one must realize that there is immense danger afoot. They are not writing an abstract academic position paper but providing a warning. When Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld become the relative “voices of reason” one must take it seriously. Trump’s recent recorded phone call to Georgia’s election officials is another “smoking gun” illustrating his disdain for the concept of democracy.
Just as importantly, if not more so, if Trump is allowed to finish his term without resistance, he will continue to hold the power of Commander in Chief where he can start a war on a whim or a lie. As of this date, we are still being told that Iran is a military threat to the US and that we could go to war with Iran soon. See the articles below that are just samples of the information coming out that the US, under Trump, may be getting ready to go to war soon.
There is tremendous disconnect between many finally calling out Trump’s domestic lies and yet taking at face value that Iran is the threat to the US in Iran’s own region of the world. If the US were to attack Iran in the next two and one-half weeks, I am sure that there would be what sounds like a plausible reason, just as there were with the lies about the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam (1964), the Bay of Pigs in Cuba (1961), the Mayaguez incident in Cambodia (1975), the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq (2003), and numerous other events where the facts come out years later, after thousands (and in some cases millions) of people have died.
What can be done? We can wait until January 20 and hope and assume that everything will turn out alright. However, the history of the past four years does not give hope to the illusion that Trump will behave like a sane human being. The short article below by Paul Campos in New York Magazine illustrates how the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, especially at this late date, can remove Trump from office and give the American People a chance to struggle another day.
The American people should pressure Vice President Pence and Congress to exercise their power NOW and stop this madness. This is important for what passes for “Domestic Tranquility,” and to stop the true madness of another war that has the capacity to spin totally out of control.
******************************************
New York Magazine
DEC. 23, 2020
By Paul Campos
Pence Should Remove Trump From Office on Sunday (Originally December 27, 2020)
In what are supposed to be the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump has been discussing invoking martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 election and seizing supposedly fraudulent voting machines that — according to a wild conspiracy theory being pushed by people Trump invited to the Oval Office to discuss the matter — were used to rob him of a second term.
This is merely the most extreme example, so far, of Trump’s post-election behavior, which grows more erratic and dangerous to our democracy by the day. There is a way to stop him, though.
More than 50 years ago, the framers of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution foresaw the possibility of a president’s behavior becoming so unstable that it would prove necessary to have some constitutional mechanism to remove him immediately from office. Section Four of that amendment provides a process for doing so: If the vice-president and the majority of the Cabinet decide that, for whatever reason, the president has become unfit to carry out the powers and duties of the office and they transmit a letter to Congress to that effect, then the vice-president becomes the acting president and remains so unless and until Congress refuses to allow that transfer of power to stand.
Legal scholars who have studied the drafting and adoption of the 25th Amendment recognize that its framers intentionally drafted it to allow Section Four to be used to address a wide range of potential situations — very much including the sorts of circumstances in which the nation finds itself today. While it is true that the amendment was created to deal with non-controversial instances of presidential unfitness, such as a president falling into a coma or being kidnapped, Section Four was made part of the amendment to deal with controversial cases as well: specifically with instances where the president’s unfitness to hold office was contested by the president himself.
Those who drafted and ratified the amendment made clear at the time that they were quite consciously employing general and open-ended language in the amendment’s text, rather than trying to define what circumstances would warrant the use of Section Four, because they concluded wisely that it would be vain to try to anticipate in advance all the circumstances that would require removing a president.
Members of the administration reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the amendment in the early days of Trump’s presidency, but that possibility has been dismissed as purely theoretical, especially given one obvious problem: To do so, two-thirds of each house of Congress would have to vote to allow the vice-president to continue in the position of acting president. But as we reach the final days of the Trump presidency, this obstacle is about to be removed. The mechanics of the amendment allow the vice-president to remain in the position of acting president for a minimum of 25 days, as long as a simple majority of at least one chamber of Congress is willing to cooperate.
It may seem extremely unlikely that Mike Pence, who up to this point has been one of Trump’s most craven enablers, would even consider taking advantage of this constitutional power. But it’s always possible that, between now and January 20 when Trump’s term expires, the situation may become so extreme that he and eight other Cabinet members may find the modicum of personal courage and moral decency necessary to do the right thing.
Trump would put up a fight, but it wouldn’t matter this late in his presidency. Once Pence has transmitted the letter to Congress that makes him acting president, Trump may contest the vice-president’s actions via a letter of his own. Section Four, however, would give Pence four days to respond to this letter. After Pence did so, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives could — by simple majority vote — decline to act on the substantive dispute for the remaining 21 days. (Meanwhile, Democrats could filibuster any action in the Senate.) Were it not the end of his term, Trump would return to office after 21 days if Congress failed to act.
This, in effect, means that Pence could become acting president on Sunday, December 27, and would remain in the position for the rest of the current administration’s term in office, as long as House Democrats acceded to the new status quo. For the good of the nation, he should do so this weekend.
POTENTIAL ATTACK/WAR ON IRAN
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/12/trump-could-still-start-last-ditch-war-iran/617530/
Trump Could Still Start a Last-Ditch War With Iran
THE ATLANTIC, DECEMBER 30, 2020
By Tom Nichols
“A final grand distraction before the president is forced to relinquish his office is a real danger that deserves serious attention.”
“Donald Trump is intent on creating as much chaos as possible on his way out of the White House. Could that include saddling Joe Biden with another war in the Middle East?
We already know that Trump is thinking about attacking Iran. In mid-November, after he lost the presidential election, Trump asked for military options against Iranian nuclear facilities, a reckless idea that was derailed by top aides. Since then, the United States has sent B-52 bombers on missions in the Persian Gulf three times, including a 30-hour round trip from North Dakota to the Gulf on December 29……”
***************************
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/04/us-aircraft-carrier-stays-in-gulf-after-iranian-threats-against-trump
THE GUARDIAN, JANUARY 4, 2021
US aircraft carrier stays in Gulf after Pentagon claims Iranian 'threats' against Trump
Pentagon reverses decision to pull USS Nimitz out of Persian Gulf after ‘recent threats issued by Iranian leaders’
“The United States has reversed a decision to bring an aircraft carrier home from the Persian Gulf, with the Pentagon saying that due to “recent threats” by Iran the USS Nimitz would stay in position….”
*********************
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/04/his-biggest-and-likely-most-disastrous-stunt-yet-experts-warn-desperate-trump-may
Common Dreams, Monday, January 4, 2021
'His Biggest—And Likely Most Disastrous—Stunt Yet'? Experts Warn a Desperate Trump May Attack Iran
By Kenny Stancil
"It may be the case that his most erratic, most reckless lashing out is yet to come."
“Foreign policy experts are sounding the alarm that U.S. President Donald Trump could launch an assault on Iran in the final weeks of his administration, potentially provoking a full-blown war just days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Fears of a military confrontation are mounting in the wake of the Pentagon's announcement Sunday that the USS Nimitz would remain in the Middle East—a reversal of Friday's decision to signal a de-escalation of hostility toward Tehran by redeploying the aircraft carrier out of the region prior to this past weekend's one-year anniversary of the Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani….”
Lawrence Mosqueda is Professor Emeritus of Political Economy at
The Evergreen State College
The time to get rid of Trump is now — invoke the 25th Amendment
