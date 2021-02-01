With the start of the 32nd Legislature it is clear that the Senate Majority has held together long enough to get a leadership team for this session. There are four members of the majority’s leadership team who will play a big role in getting a budget passed and a resolution to the current fiscal crisis. They are Senators Bert Stedman, Click Bishop, Gary Stevens, and Natasha von Imhof. Senators Stedman and Bishop will be serving as the co-chairs of the finance committee and both men have each assembled a team of veteran staffers to assist them on the operating and capital budgets.
Senator Stevens will be the chairman of the Rules Committee, which gives him authority over the Senate floor sessions as well as all other administrative operations in the chamber. As the chair of the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee Senator von Imhof will have authority to conduct audits of different state agencies and programs and continue her efforts of fiscal accountability. Despite the wisdom of other members of the caucus placing these four in leadership they will still have significant hurdles to overcome in terms of getting a budget passed and managing the chamber.
The most serious challenge to their leadership is the fact that the majority caucus is no longer a binding caucus. Members are free to vote as they please on the budget and there is no requirement to support the rulings of the chair during a floor session.
This arrangement will likely lead to disaster as the session progresses because now the extremist faction of the majority can take hostages. One tactic that will be employed by the extremists in the majority is refusing to support a final budget until a full dividend is paid out. This action will necessitate the more rational members of the leadership team to go to the Senate Democrats and work out a deal to get the votes from that caucus to pass a budget. On top of that, with no requirement to support the rulings of the presiding officer on the floor, it will mean that the Senate Democrats will have to provide the votes to keep the chamber functional. Add to this another problem being the other members of the Senate Majority leadership team who come from the extremist faction.
Senator Mia Costello began in 2019 to take radical Right positions within the caucus on the PFD and management of the Senate to the point where then Senate President Cathy Giessel had to remove her from the caucus leadership team.
Since then, Costello she has lost the favor of many colleagues and, despite being named Majority Whip, no longer has the relationships to get important votes. Senate President Peter Micciche used to be an outspoken member of the rational faction of the Senate Majority, but after a hard primary fight with now-Rep. Ron Gillam, abandoned his principles and threw in his lot with the extremist faction of the majority caucus. This cost him the trust of many pf his other colleagues, and therefore will not be able to hold the caucus together should things get contentious.
Senator Shelley Hughes, who has become the Majority Leader, has been the leader of the extremist faction since the majority coalition began to fall apart in 2019. She is also not liked or trusted by the more sensible members of the majority due to her actions last session. When things get contentious around the budget she will also be in the same boat of not being able to hold the caucus together.
What all of this comes down to is a significant fracture that the caucus will probably not survive. This could lead to a coalition majority with the Democrats in a formal sense or an informal coalition where they rely on the Senate Democrats for key procedural and budget votes.
Either way, when things do begin to collapse, the people of Alaska should not be surprised as the caucus was doomed from the very beginning. When the fall happens hopefully Senator Stedman and Senator Stevens will be able to carve out a resolution that secures a good future for all Alaskans.
Hopefully.