Update: Ethan Berkowitz has resigned, effective October 23rd.
You'd think they'd be happy allegations Mayor Ethan Berkowitz "posted x-rated photos on an underage girls website" made by News Net Alaska reporter Maria Athens were negated when the Anchorage Police Department and the FBI revealed no evidence of criminal conduct. But to the far-right commentators of a certain blog, nothing could be further from the truth.
The initial outrage from the right appears steeped in conspiracy theories ranging from the FBI and Anchorage Police Department being on the mayor's payroll and thus covering up debunked allegations of pedophilia and others claiming that the mayor had Ms. Athens arrested and jailed when it was already reported that Ms. Athens's arrest came after she was involved in an altercation with a man who was not the Anchorage Mayor.
The right fails to largely acknowledge the harm done to a person when there are false allegations levied against another. Sex scandals take politicians down, they happen all the time, but when accusations of this magnitude pan out to be false, people on both sides of the political spectrum should be relieved and a little bit thankful they aren't true.
The outrage demonstrated by the right is largely laughable, if only because of the nature of the act itself: "a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens." That's not to say many aren't disappointed by the actions of the mayor, but this is a personal private family matter.
The fact that the mayor's transgressions occurred several years ago does not matter to the right. Right-wing bloggers have been shitting on Berkowitz for years, and Save Anchorage flunkies revel in coming up with any excuse to call him a Nazi tyrant, Lord Farquaad, or dictator just to borrow a few of their favorite group-coined phrases.
These people have threatened the life of the mayor and his family, once while leaving the Assembly Chambers back in August, a woman shouted “I am going to burn your house down!” It's no wonder the mayor has needed police protection. Nobody ever asks though how Must Read Alaska is able to report statements like this:
- "None of the mainstream media outlets have reported about the case at this point, and Must Read Alaska learned that the mayor had requested police protection at his home overnight."
- "More than 50 hours after the first posting on Facebook by Athens, the mayor of Anchorage has been nowhere to be found. A police detail was at his house overnight on Friday but has been scaled back, Must Read Alaska has learned."
Is someone leaking police protection details on the mayor to Must Read Alaska? Should Anchorage residents be concerned about that? Who is authorized to share that information? Why would anyone share that information with the public at large when there's a law enforcement concern about the mayor's safety? Someone should find out how that's happening.
The mayor of Anchorage had a sexting relationship years ago with a reporter, and had horrific allegations involving an underaged girl levied against him on the same reporter's professional Facebook page. Which one's worse? It's not like the mayor sent hundreds of unwanted kissy emojis to an employee like a certain disgraced former Alaska Attorney General.
In the meantime, the assault against the mayor with debunked conspiracy theories as their primary weapon will continue. Bet on it.
This article originally appeared on The Blue Alaskan. Reprinted with permission.