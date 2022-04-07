I have a hard time saying “no” because I get so worried that people will be mad at me. What can I do?
I hear you on this. “No” might have been the hardest word I ever learned to say. I had believed that saying yes to everyone was the way I should be to be a good person, a likable person, and boy did I want to be liked. So, when I finally said the word “no,” it was terrifying. I thought that my whole world would end—and I guess in a way, it did. But not in the scary way I had imagined: I did not turn into a mean, horrible monster of a person.
Here’s what happened...I was standing in my kitchen, and my husband was talking to me about going to see his sister in Canada, when all of a sudden—with no fear or hesitation—I said, “No, we can’t go.” I was in shock to hear those words come out of my mouth. I had never said no to my husband before.
We did not have the money to take the trip, but that wouldn’t have stopped me before. I would have found a way to get the money, either by getting more work or putting myself in credit card debt to please him. I had always been motivated by a fear of being “mean” and someone being mad at me. But as I stood there in that kitchen that day, something had really changed. I had finally learned to stand up for myself. I had finally learned to say “yes” to myself.
The more I began to do that, I finally learned something I needed to understand. It’s OK for people to be upset—or any other emotion—with me for saying no. Sometimes a “no” from me brings people to the right “yes” for themselves. Plus, saying no gives others permission to say it, too.
After I started saying no to things, some people in my life fell away—especially those people who were only there for me to take care of them (like my husband). Some relationships got stronger due to the fact that there was more honesty and trust. I could be honest and say yes when I really could, and I could trust my saying no wasn’t the end of a relationship.
Learning to say no can be tricky as you work your way into this new behavior. So, be gentle with yourself. You won’t get it right every time. Everything in life is a process. Praise yourself for the times you are able to say no when you need to, and when you can’t, praise yourself anyway for being in the process.
Try to know that people are not pleased when we stop pleasing them, so there will always be discomfort at first. Remember that we are in charge of teaching people how to treat us. Although difficult at first, learning to say no is a lifelong lesson of learning to love yourself. After all, we can’t truly love another until we love ourselves—which means loving ourselves is the greatest gift we can give to the world.