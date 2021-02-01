Anchorage, Alaska 101. Campbell Airstrip Trail.
I never thought it would be like this. The mountains fill my sight and soul and make me laugh. Sadly, it’s been years since I’ve really laughed. Time after time in my life my homes and hopefulness have gone by the wayside. Divorce and sadness, children who grew up and moved away, a lake home destroyed by vandals, and an apartment home where the beloved mulberry tree with families of birds and squirrels toppled in a windstorm are written into my story. So, with that history behind me, I moved from Indiana to a wilderness of delicious hopefulness in Anchorage, Alaska, and an open mind to see what would come in the future. It was not like I dreamed at all. It was so much more. I found a love of nature. I found John Muir’s temple. I climbed on snow - covered paths with fellow hikers and even followed the ice patterns through streams and stepped onto snow - made bridges to discover I could hobble with ice stuck to my cleats, balls of frozen river happily enabling my walk. And, out it came. A feeling that life had started again in the tiniest ways.
I think the happiest moment was when I fell into the snow last night. I just laughed. I was walking on the trail while finding my way in the dark with my fellow hikers. The trail was the Campbell Airstrip Trail that hangs over Anchorage in an earthy cloud of beauty. I was struggling getting up a snow bank and felt the weakness in my not - so youthful knees and legs which have long since lost their ability to bounce and run as they could 50 years ago. When I fell, I discovered I desired to climb the bank laughing and singing as I breathed in the cold clean air. I found courage to be there as well as a bubbly joy that I could do it and even if I didn’t, who cared – for life is worth living well, or not so well, as long as the happy lark of struggling up a snow bank next to the trail was more important than anything else in the world.
Yes, laughter is coming again into my life thanks to a silver - filled night of moonlight, snow, hikers’ companionship, and joy. And so now to what really matters. Oh, John Muir, I am not sure I can do it justice. A trail through the woods is a precious thing. It’s a highway for my feet and anyone else’s who chooses to travel that way. I imagine the moose, bear, and occasional porcupine also find the trail rather convenient. I’m not sure a bull moose would contemplate that all is right with the world because there was a path just made for him to pass the way he desired to go so easily. But that was my interpretation of the wonderful path. The path led me through the pine trees around the Chugach Foothills. It was really no distance from Anchorage – just a couple of miles out of town. However, it was a million miles from street lights, traffic, and anything artificial except what I and my companions carried. I have always been dazzled by hoarfrost clinging to trees. The hoarfrost enveloped every part of the pine trees. Each of the fir trees’ needles were thickly coated by the frost. There was enough moonlight for illumination of the frost. This frost might have weighed a million pounds if you took that frost and rolled a carpet of it out into the Cook Inlet. That was not how it worked. It was a glaze of grayish silvery white covering the trees and bushes that blended with the colors of the snow - carpeted floor of the forest. The trail was packed with very white snow, and the path was easy to follow for my friends and me. I was so struck by Campbell Creek which was not iced completely across. What a solid wonder of ice blocks and flowing water! Chunks or slabs of the ice had frozen and then broken way into large table top pieces that had shifted and piled haphazardly one by one across the creek. It looked good enough to eat, a banquet of ice. The ice was reminiscent of layers of white fudge or a thick sugar glaze for a French pastry. What a pastry it was! A happy stream with slabs of ice blocks ready for more blocks to build on each other and then be displayed in a patisserie of frozen formations which would flourish through the winter until the ice breaks apart in the spring. The stream gurgled its way through those slabs of ice, around the very cold bends in the creek’s bed, and surrounded the almost frozen tree roots waiting for summer warmth.
That night, after a bath, I slept. I was warm in my bed and relaxed knowing the snow, ice, mountains, and pine trees were there and that I had explored another trail in the winter moonlight with my beloved hiking friends.
Acknowledgement to “Meditations of John Muir: Nature's Temple
By Chris Highland.” 15th printing, 2018.