Driving toward Resurrection, the sunny Anchorage morning turned cool and gray by the time we got around Turnagain Arm. Our group of meteorologists had stopped at McHugh and Bird to talk about the violent winds, and in doing so summoned them like sailors. In the Pass, we learned about the nine types of avalanches; at Kenai Lake, we talked about the Jökulhlaups. At the Bear Creek fire department, we met our guide for the flood tour. Emergencies are our trading cards. How many do you have, each forecaster asked. Rising, rising, against each tsunami tide.
Signs cheered the precious medals won by the local girl in Tokyo. I think about all those laps she swam, breathing, breathing. She got herself across the Pacific, in a year of forgotten breaths. Focus, focus, a lesson for us all.
The real struggle in this small city is a problem of abundance. How many builders would love the gray gold that showers down from every stream in Qutalleq? The mountains push tiny pieces of themselves through every route they can. Rain is the willing partner in all of this and the sky rivers grow only deeper. The fall floods come stronger and more frequently, we’re told. We stand on the airport runway and watch the river washing it away. From here, I turn back towards home, and as I drive into evening, the sky grows red with Russian smoke. Would we even recognize redemption, should we be so blessed?
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.