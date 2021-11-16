This is the sense of the desert hills, that there is room enough and time enough.
―Mary Hunter Austin
The wind whips through the Little San Bernardino Mountains pushing tumble weeds against the fence at our rental and pulling heat from the rocks. I thumb through the weather reports back home and shudder. Autumn left Anchorage with haste and haste froze solid. What does vacation grant us? Expansion is one such feeling. The warm, dry air here is literally less dense, even at sea level, and at elevation, much less so. Less of the world’s weight pushes down on our shoulders and chests. It’s also impossible to look out on the scorching Mojave without thinking of life and death. Walking trails in the hills, I’ve already seen two coyotes in the past two days, and both cottontails and long-eared jackrabbits. On the sandy soil and yucca, cooing doves and chirping quails are everywhere; hawks and ravens cruise for rodents from on high. But as life teams at sunset, we feel the tenuous hold of the glimmering lights of so many homes in this retirement oasis. Who, in their last decade of life, will plan for a century of water? So much has happened in the past century. We wander around the park looking at rusted cars and gold mining mills: the same museum pieces from any of Alaska’s ghost towns. The mining of gold and water hasn’t stopped, but its character has changed. Last week, in the soggy streets of Scotland, all the world’s climate diplomats argued about oil and gas and coal: the currency formed by geologic time and pressure on life after death. For all us silver-clad souls burning incense during our yoga, maybe our hope is that we escape through a spiritual vortex or are whisked away by the UFOs circling in these western deserts, and that our bones are never buried and pressed by geology’s weight into black gold. The other truth is we’re made of water and the world will take it back some day.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.