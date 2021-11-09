This week, as freezing temperatures and another light snow descended, pushed down, we fled south. The evening before, in the darkness, I shoveled the last of my soil mix into new raised beds; enough for a rich cut flower garden in the spring. If last summer’s victory garden celebrated survival, then next summer’s surely should add more beauty. I count the number of weeks, then, when there will be no gardening, and I think this might be survivable, with the boost of travel.
In Los Angeles, I see there is no such fallow time. Cacti bloom and tropical palms are carried through with watering and the cool fog of morning. Off the beach in Santa Monica, sailboats drift ethereally in that fog, making use of the sea breeze. I don’t see an oil slick from the pipeline eruption to the south, but the smell in the wind is foul. Then I see a man, blond and deeply tanned, shitting in the sand in front of a multimillion-dollar house. Ah, yes, on the seawall I speed up my roller skating to escape the smell and chase a monarch butterfly at the terminus of its migration. It’s hard to imagine these tiny, light wings having come 3,000 miles from Canada.
I feel like a child on the skates in the unserious sun, with the insects and frogs chirping their resilient songs from the dirty urban brush. My husband jogs ahead to his upbeat music. Near the pier, right in front of us, a peregrine falcon swoops down for a rat and carries the rodent to a broad eucalyptus tree, its long tail dangling between the bird’s talons. Between the childish and the primitive, I still think of home’s shadow. The bruises up and down my legs, from the cold wheelbarrow at home, remind me of the labors I’ve made for joy deferred, waiting in the winter, with the other forms of long-term work. There are some rewards, after all, from the kind of efforts that beg adulthood’s patience.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.