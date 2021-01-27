Thesis-antithesis-uncertainty is our new dialectic. The damp, warm weather hung again for days and then, poof, cold and clear. White volcanos punched back up out of the dark sea, where they’d been hiding for some time. In Utqiaġvik, the sun broke through the horizon for the first time in 66 days. Here in Anchorage, we get five new minutes of light each day. What will these next years bring? We have no real idea. Seedlings burst through soil on my countertop and I hear the sound of a red robin outside. It’s too early you poor bastard, there are no worms. Though, the resilient bird is the one who survives, now, I suppose. It’s cold today, but by June that bird will be so bulbous and round I don’t know why his tiny stick legs don’t give out. It takes a lot of planning to be resilient. Hegel, in his early 19th Century philosophy, was optimistic about the wisdom of time. What, though, if our relentless materialism means we no longer have a cold winter in southern Alaska? Recognition is essential to freedom. No one is set free by lies, not even the liar. Now we need to think about what liberty really means and for whom. As a radiant Jennifer Lopez sang at the capital last Wednesday, con libertad y justicia para todos.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.