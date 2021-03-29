What’s notable now, in this long, white winter, is the enduring absence of familiarity. Even that which is familiar seems strange. The full moon pulls more than it pushes, and it finally floated the stuck ship. Here, too, it pulls light from the snow-covered Chugach, but that pastel drape billows behind the gaudy glare of the street lights and strip malls. I remember as a child, being taken by a science teacher on a field trip to a neon light factory. We watched the glassmen bend and seal the tubes. An electric current applied to a word filled with argon lit blue, neon gas made red. Those signs are mostly gone now, replaced by fluorescents and light-emitting diodes. After the lamp factory, the teachers took us to a local tavern for lunch on the pretense that we were to identify simple machines and levers in the eccentric décor: an old wicker wheelchair on the ceiling, hanging blocks and tackles, wagon wheels, and a sleigh. I think the real purpose was, as 4th or 5th graders, to sit in a tavern with our friends and try on the specter of adulthood under the watchful gaze of chaperones. The restaurant is gone now, and the building too, razed to the ground. In this frozen pandemic spring, home is where our food comes from.
Where are we from and why does it matter? What distance do our genes stretch: one hundred years or ten thousand? I remember the central European pastries of my Great Plains childhood. Those are mostly gone now, too, so many permutations of wheat and cabbage. I think some of those recipes were lost by wartime internment, and others in changing tastes. A few months ago, I learned that a high school classmate moved up to Anchorage. She’s now what my grandfather would have called a “useful doctor;” not the sort of doctorates that my brother and I earned. I was so happy, in that moment, to find a thread back to home. I wrote to her and she responded eagerly, with so much in common. From her posts on social media, her hikes are my hikes, her dog is my dog, her feelings are my feelings. And that’s where it ended, behind a one-way mirror. She doesn’t want to meet “in real life.” In 1850, Ivan Turgenev wrote, “The heart of another is a dark forest.” Seventy-five years later, Willa Cather wrote those same words but followed with “always, no matter how close it has been to one's own.”
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.