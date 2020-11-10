Before the snow fell, pulling us to its bosom, I took my skates out to the neighborhood lake. Through the glass I could see summer, still swimming below. The months until summer is pealed free again seem countless. Will we still be here? The first earthquake came during my 3am wake-sleep, between the deeper rest of late evening and early morning. It built to a dull rumble, a moderate jostle, but for a respectable length of time. They come frequently enough, now, that we try to guess the number, the magnitude, and see if we got it right. I turned on my light and opened a book about wabi-sabi: the Japanese aesthetic of a transient and imperfect world. The pictures of broken bowls and leaf litter, in otherwise orderly gardens, calm me. Then the Earth groaned and shifted around our Inlet twice more that morning. Nothing fell, nothing broke; it was just a reminder, hello, I’m still here, the ground beneath your feet, and I am a thing, which acts according to not just laws and physics, but chaos, too. Next, the wind came. It howled like a person in pain. The city was scoured, not a leaf left on any tree. Finally, the snow arrived, silencing the scream. The white blanket said stop, stop, stop, and the results became clear: a likely restoration of order and decency.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.