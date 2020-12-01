The sky wants to snow but it can’t quite put the right ingredients together: just a dusting here and there, and a couple of wet inches. I go to sweep and shovel out the airplane, just in case, of what I’m not sure. It’s a good time to keep all the options open and I enjoy the sounds and smells of airplanes, while I push snow. At home, I make a spicy pumpkin stew and declare it our holiday dinner. This is the good enough year. For the holiday’s sake, I call my mother. As she struggles, I ask about her hearing aids. She says they are still put away in the box they came in, last February. “There’s nothing to hear. Your Dad can’t hear me, but that’s HIS problem.” I sigh and she continues. “Okay, so here’s an example, I try to read the newspaper and it’s thunderous. THUNDEROUS! I don’t want to hear my [expletive] newspaper crackle while I’m reading it.” I think about the sound and touch and smell of a physical newspaper and it’s been a long time, even this one. I say goodbye and go to work on a sewing project. I promised my dad a new pair of pajamas last year and now I’m afraid if I don’t finish, he won’t live to see them. He’s worn out the bright green pair I made him as a kid, thirty years ago. He was around so little in those years; I'm surprised they ever fit him. They certainly don’t now. With a tool, I carefully rip apart the old ones, which he’s mailed here, and iron out the seams. The hot iron pops and gurgles, and when I press it down on the old fabric it smells like steam and cigarettes. Does a dog ever smell something it wants to forget? I lay the pieces of the old pajamas on the soft, new fabric and cut a larger version, which I’ll piece together over the next few hours. The light wanes, but each day is still so full.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.