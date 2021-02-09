Clear and cold, winter’s spectrum shifts from panchromatic to color framed in matte white. In the parking lot, I saw a green tidepool of broken glass on snow. As I looked, a man drove over it, eager to hit the trail. He lectured me then, on fools who leave parkas in their cars; warmth asking to be stolen. I take the ungroomed path, so I don’t sully the fresh, white corduroy for better skiers. Me, a beginner some twenty years now. I’m so slow that I hear more than the squeaking of my poles. I hear a strange song, in fact, and stop to scan the tree tops. In the canopy, I see one of the singers. From far away, she looks only fat and gray, on the lacy, white trees. As I scoot along, onto-the-ski, onto-the-ski, I notice all the lichens and fungus in the forest. They are more vibrant than I’ve ever seen them before: trunks with olives and maroon, green beards in the branches. Neither plant, nor animal, this pulsing, vast universe is easy to see when its home is bleached with frost. But--it’s always there. If I were lost, I see the old adage about moss on the north side of the tree wouldn’t help me one bit. These lichens are on every facet of the aspens, spruce, and poplars. There is pleasure in being a little lost that is similar to the feeling of doing things poorly. I wonder if there’s a man who looks in the mirror and thinks, ‘I’m so fucking good at skiing.’ I never think that, about anything. As I huff and puff my way up the hill, there at the top, I meet the singers: two female Pine Grosbeaks. While the male is bright red, these two birds have ocher-colored heads, breasts, and tails, that suggest lichen itself. If that marriage of algae and fungus were a pool of paint, these birds bathed in it. They are eating off an elderberry bush, so close, I could pet them. I watch their wide bills crush the dried berries. They don’t even see me, how perfect.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.