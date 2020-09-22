William Carlos Williams wrote:
“Will it never be possible
to separate you from your greyness?
Must you be always sinking backward
into your grey-brown landscapes—and trees
always in the distance, always against a grey sky?...”
That said, there were moments of clarity and clear skies this week. Rain glazed our green wheelbarrow, where the chicken coop used to be, and I began making plans for next year’s garden. I think Williams understood labor as a kind of hope. When I have to lie still, I struggle the most. At night, I join the masses who, staring at the ceiling, can’t even count sheep. We look for faces in the wood grain of the tongue and groove; we sleepwalk through the following days. No justice, no peace. What really happened in the biblical Book of Ruth, after she spent that desperate summer gleaning fields? Through her labor, her hope, did women improve their status? Did immigrants gain acceptance? We benefit from her courage, but in a barren landscape, Dissent itself fades to grey.
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.