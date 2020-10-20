While the first clean snow came and went, I’ve been battling dirty house flies for a couple of weeks now. I don’t know how they get in, do you? Maybe they are born indoors somewhere and we just don’t see them. Despite the superstition against pilots hurting other things that fly, I methodically exterminate them with an electric tool shaped like a tennis racket. Because I want to be humane, I keep the current going until their bodies pop and smoke and smell acrid. I don’t want to leave any chance for these flies to reanimate. I don’t want their filth in my fruit basket: an impulse, perhaps, since the advent of health science. I do wonder, though, about these creatures we name after the motion they make.
Decades ago now, the punk band The Cramps sang:
“Well I'm a human fly
I said F-L-Y
I say "buzz buzz buzz"
And it's just becuz
I'm a human fly
And I don't know why
I got 96 tears and 96 eyes
I got a garbage brain
That's drivin' me insane
And I don't like the ride
So push that pest aside
And baby I won't care
'Cuz baby I don't scare
'Cuz I'm a reborn maggot using germ warfare…”
My barn is a different story. As I clean and paint the inside, they buzz around deliberately, free to dip their legs in Lotus White and take off again, overloaded with paint droplets. I scold them, get away, shoo; but really, out here, they can be as dirty as they want to be. I can’t imagine how the world looks through all those eyes.
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.