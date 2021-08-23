She dreams in color, she dreams in red.
-Excerpt from ‘Better Man’ by Eddie Vedder
The swirl is still green, but the wind and rain make it hard to believe it isn’t over: the summer. This week when the sun pokes through, stop and soak and savor; the snow may come early, or not at all. On the tarmac in the desert, men drop from the wheels of an overloaded C-17, as it departs Kabul airport. Two decades of war, for what? To get girls to school, that’s what they say. It’s the smell I remember most, of the twisted burning structures, which started all this. I imagine Kabul smells like sweat and mortars and burning documents. My friend paces, five miles from Ground Zero. Did her estranged husband get off the ground? He said he didn’t know where they were taking him, maybe Qatar, a diplomatic escort. Does it make him more attractive? Now I can kill him myself, she says. Another American marriage: what’s left but autumn? It’s always autumn. I pace, too, thinking my own days are growing short; it’s time for a last leap to something great, if there is such a thing. I don’t really blame the husband for the Hail Mary; it was something at least, a faithful leap to the wrong thing. I grab a plane, too, but this one southbound into my parents’ dismal union. Where to begin with this mess, scrounging shelter, food, and a shower, in a million-dollar shell. Back home the late-blooming flowers are just getting good; such a pity to miss that. The deepest reds always seem to come last.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.