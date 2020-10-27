Sloppy rain fell before the clear cold that’s coming. Fog moved in when the temperatures started dropping. I drove up the Parks Highway to see what’s happening on the Talkeetna River, and now I understand. So much can be learned from travel and walking and looking. The water is very low, this late in the season. Bare gravel covers the place below the bridge where an old man--who calls me Sweetheart--lowers a wire weight each day, phoning in his measurement. The water in this channel is flowing backwards now, towards the mountains, instead of the sea. On the other end of the railroad bridge is a small electronics box that also measures the distance to the water, but over the main channel, which flows westward to the Susitna. The sky is a dark gray and the water is as clear as green glass. Lacy ice floats downstream, while shelf ice forms on some of the gravel bars. In bright yellow bulldozers, men fortify the spur dike against the two rivers that work to wash away this town.
Two teenage boys on dirt bikes race across the railroad bridge on the waning hours of this Friday afternoon. While I sling my survey pole over my shoulder and walk across the bridge, I think about the periods in this country’s history when large numbers of people, mostly men, have hopped trains and ridden long distances in search of work. I wonder if we are there again. I think about the malevolent train tracks in the 1986 film Stand By Me, where young boys make their lives between violence and grief. I’ve always lived within earshot of a train. Where I was born in Iowa, I remember waking in the dead of night to the low rumble of the Rock Island Line shaking our house, just as Dad got home from work. Here in Talkeetna, where the tracks pull away from the highway, I imagine swaying inside an open boxcar. I’d ride back and forth between Fairbanks and Seward, clickety-clack, clickety-clack, clickety-clack. What comfort is brought by that eerie old sound: time, like water, running backwards.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.