It’s cold, clear, and little breezy. The moon is a waning gibbous setting in the late morning: the gratitude moon. We overuse that word to push back against the desires that drive us senseless. If we act like haunted animatrons, it’s because our anxiety is so marketable. With spring coming, we don’t think of this, but we’re losing an hour and a half of moonlight per night. Yin is subsumed by yang. We’re lucky this cycle takes just a month. Yin will circle back twice more before the snow melts, when deep rest ends. Even in the relentless white nights, though, melancholia still waxes and wanes.
Last week I found myself in a dark, evening zoom room with a percussionist and a woman who couldn’t speak. The percussionist had a couple of small gongs, but wanted to get a really large one. This deeper sound would travel further in the outdoors. More people--different people--could hear the gong that way. I hope she gets it. I want to hear this sound in both the park and the parking lot. I want to feel waves of bronze compressing the air between my ears and the artist’s hands. On another zoom, from her Fairbanks basement, a student defends her thesis on ground penetrating radar. Her waves map water, frozen and wet. The faculty advisor calls in from the Austrian Alps. Church bells in that idyllic, Tyrolean town declare the top of an afternoon hour. Always in motion, let us recite beatitudes while these metronomes keep us honest.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.