It’s cooler than some of us would prefer. La Niña showed her cold ocean all right. Every couple of days the wind pushes fresh snow back into the cracks and crevices where the sun had been melting it away. In the basement, I lift a weighted barbell as far as my arms will reach and back down to my chest, over and over. If it weren’t so difficult, this act would seem lazy, laying on a bench like this. On a small speaker, I listen to actors read George Saunders’ ‘Lincoln in the Bardo.’ It imagines the day Abraham Lincoln buries his favorite child, Willy, who died of typhoid fever. Deaths in the Civil War, too, had begun to mount by then, and grief begets more grief. In this story, the bond between father and son keep Willy stuck in the Bardo between the living and the dead. I too feel stuck in this place between an old life and the new one. Later, I thumb through my Tibetan Book of the Dead and find it richer and more relatable than when I read it 25 years ago. The East-West Bookstore on New York City’s 5th Ave, where I bought Thurman’s translation, is long gone. Whole countries, whole technologies, and millions of people are also gone since then, and more born in their place. I think of the black suit I wore when I worked for Thurman’s Tibet House and it too, is somewhere else, probably in a landfill. Does remembering the past pull us back into a more carnal present, where muscles still grow and cells are born anew? The pharmacist held up a needle and said, ‘well, you don’t want this one, it’s all bent.’ He got another and into my arm went some answers, but not all. More questions remain; we’re not yet in the next life.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.